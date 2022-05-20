ALBION — Central Noble Elementary students channeled their high energy to a good purpose to help others in the fight against heart disease in April.
Third-, fourth- and fifth-graders became Heart Heroes and collected $5,267.50 for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge.
Physical education teacher Scott Rees is in his 20th year of leading students in the challenge, which raises money to fund research and create better medicines to treat heart ailments and strokes.
In February, Rees’ students in kindergarten, first and second grades at Central Noble Primary School in Wolf Lake took the Kids Heart Challenge and raised $11,555.
Added to the Central Noble Elementary total, students in grades K-5 together raised $16,822.50.
“The money YOU raised helps save lives,” an excited Rees told the elementary students at a group photo session.
For the challenge, students played basketball, jumped rope, bowled and listened to music during their gym classes and collected donations from parents, grandparents, friends and some businesses. They set prize goals for themselves, practiced their math skills and improved their communication and teamwork skills while doing the challenge.
The top individual fundraisers at Central Noble Elementary were Allison Hettler, who collected $220.66 and Brianna Hawkins, who collected $425.73.
Rees said the challenge also gives students an opportunity to care about others less fortunate or less healthy than they are.
