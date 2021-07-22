ROME CITY — A soaring rendition of “Amazing Grace” opened a ceremony Wednesday in Kelly Park that honored a fallen soldier gone too soon.
U.S. Army Specialist Nicholas S. Hartge had enlisted even before he graduated from East Noble High School, said his stepfather, state Rep. David Abbott of Rome City. He’d been in band and wrestling in high school, and liked fast cars, motorcycles, target shooting and water sports.
“It had a profound effect on him,” Abbott said. “It sharpened his focus. 9/11 was part of his driving force.”
At age 19, Hartge was killed May 14, 2007, when a bomb went off in Baghdad, Iraq.
On Wednesday, the Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride stopped in Rome City to offer a “Tribute to Fallen Soldiers” to Hartge’s family on its annual cross-country caravan to Arlington National Cemetery.
The caravan ignited its mobile eternal flame July 10 in Eugene, Oregon. The flame is protected in a small trailer pulled behind a motorhome and escorted by veteran son motorcycles. Their leather vests are covered in patches that tell the stories of their service and the significant events in their lives.
Hartge’s mother, Lori Abbott, held tightly to a large photograph of Nicholas presented to her during the emotional ceremony. David Abbott said the couple didn’t know what to expect when they were contacted by the caravan, but acknowledged that’ memories come back at times like these.”
“We hope that when it comes back, it’s a positive,” the caravan leader said. “He’s still loved and remembered every single day.”
The Abbotts signed the memorial American flag that is being carried to Arlington National Cemetery for display. Lori Abbott, followed by other family members, then rang the “final watch” bell for Hartge to a stirring recording of “Go Rest High on that Mountain.”
Rome City’s post office was dedicated to Hartge’s memory in past years, with American Legion Post 381 presenting the color guard for that ceremony.
