AVILLA — Two’s company, three’s congestion.
The Avilla Town Council Wednesday evening discussed its traffic problem on South Main Street which occurs every afternoon when school is in session.
A line of Avilla School parents waiting to pick up their children stretches from the school down Main Street, frequently to the stop light at Albion Street. Those cars are competing with through-traffic and those who wish to park in that stretch of road.
“It’s not going to work the way we’re doing it now,” Council president Paul Shepherd said.
It’s not just a matter of inconvenience, according to town officials. The backed up line of cars sometimes blocks the bays to the Avilla Fire Department.
On July 14, the council changed its parking ordinance, the thrust of which was to eliminate all parking on the west side of Main Street. Council members said the move was a safety precaution, particularly during school drop-off and pick-up times.
The move cost the downtown area 13 parking spots, according to the husband of a business owner who spoke during Wednesday’s discussion.
At its September meeting, the council had discussed the issue and requested Town Manager Bill Ley contact East Noble’s transportation director to see if the school pick-up traffic could be rerouted to the alley behind the town hall.
Ley consulted with the transportation director and said he was told it was not a good option because the corporation already has some buses parking for pick-ups in the alley.
Ley said he has another meeting set up with the transportation director in the first week of December to further discuss options.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the council passed its 2020 salary ordinance.
Eight of the town’s 15 full-time employees, including all of its police officers and Ley, have been budgeted to receive 3% wage increases.
Five employees received 4% wage hikes, including Utilities Superintendent Brian Carroll. Clerk-Treasurer Rita Grocock received the largest percentage raise at 5%.
In 2019, the town budgeted $731,662.96 for its full-time employee wages. In 2020, that number will increase 3.3% to $755,867.84.
Albion, which passed its salary ordinance earlier this month, paid its 18 full-time employees $783,000 in 2019, with an overall 6.1% increase budgeted for 2020 to raise that number to $831,210.49.
The council also:
• Approved Fire Chief Chad Geiger’s request to purchase five new air packs and 10 oxygen cylinders to go on the packs for $32,578. Geiger did not have any money in his equipment budget, but the money will come from public safety tax monies.
The Avilla Fire Department has not used any of the money from this fund yet this year, Geiger said.
The council also approved the purchase of a department cell phone for Geiger. The package deal will cost approximately $1,247 per year and will include a cellular hot spot for the department’s command vehicle.
Geiger reported his department made 23 runs in October, including 14 medical assist calls. Seventeen of those 21 runs came in Avilla’s town limits, with four others occurring in Allen Township.
• Carroll reported that some town residents will see blue flags being placed in their yards. Those flags are necessary as the town electronically maps its water shut-offs and should be left in place.
“Once we get done, we’ll pull them back up so the residents don’t have to worry about it,” Carroll said.
The council also approved Carroll’s request to purchase a special broom attachment for the town’s Bobcat for $4,384.46. The broom will be used to clean snow from around the town’s new downtown bump outs. It can also be used for various other chores are the town year-round, Carroll said.
Carroll reported the town’s leaf pick-up efforts are ongoing, but have been slowed by the snowfall which occurred earlier this month.
• The council approved Town Marshal Glen Wills’ request to spend $3,600 from his equipment budget to purchase a new ballistic shield for his department.
Wills reported his department received 210 calls for service in October, including one report of a burglary, 13 driving complaints, two complaints of drug activity and 15 reports of suspicious activity, people or vehicles.
