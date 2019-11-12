LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation’s youth philanthropy program, LIFE, is now accepting applications for its competitive grant cycle.
LIFE grants are available to nonprofit organizations and schools providing educational or youth programs in LaGrange County. Public and private schools seeking support for classroom or extracurricular activities can submit their request for funding through LIFE.
Grant awards vary from $500 to $2,500 and are reviewed by the members of LIFE. The program provides an opportunity for students in grades 8-12 to gain experience in community service and charitable giving. The students engage in a variety of community projects and provide oversight of the LIFE funds held at the Community Foundation.
The application deadline is January 24, 2020. Grant applications are available online at lccf.net/life-grants.
Founded in 1991, the LaGrange County Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides permanent community resources through scholarships and grants. The Community Foundation’s mission is to support generosity, leadership and service in LaGrange County.
To learn more about community grant opportunities, visit lccf.net.
