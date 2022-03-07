ALBION — Noble County is looking to get at least four projects funded through northeast Indiana’s $50 million READI grant program, but first the county is going to have to re-up it’s free membership with the regional development board.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman dropped in with the Noble County Council Monday afternoon to give an update on the county’s READI projects as the regional development authority prepares to start taking applications and vetting projects.
The READI program will operate very similar to the $42 million Regional Cities initiative, Gatman said, except this time with a little more money available.
“READI Indiana is sort of the new push from the state economic development team to really create an opportunity for communities to transform themselves, this region as it did under Regional Cities … came together all 11 counties, pooled our collective projects,” Gatman said.
Noble County has four projects in consideration, with housing development projects being a primary focus for the county.
Noble County, along with many other rural communities, have been struggling to grow due to a lack of new housing options and building has been slow to respond.
Noble County is eyeing development projects including new subdivisions in Albion and Avilla, potentially on the south side of Ligonier and development of second-floor housing options in downtown Kendallville.
Final rules aren’t set yet on exactly how the money can be used — READI money is coming from the federal American Rescue Plan and the final details are still being ironed out — but Gatman said it’s likely the role READI money can play in new residential development will be toward paying on infrastructure items.
“What we really can do is accelerate and get those houses to market faster,” Gatman said.
By helping a developer cover the cost of things like water, sewer or electric utilities at a site, that can help reduce lot costs which can then help create a savings for a future buyer.
Home prices in Noble County have inflated a lot in recent years, which is pushing prices ever upward and further out of reach of some first-time buyers.
The average home price of new construction in 2017 was $200,000 in Noble County, but that rose to $300,000 in 2021, according to local permit information.
On Monday, the one action item Gatman came to discuss was about Noble County renewing its membership on the regional development authority.
Noble County’s membership expires in 2023, but it could renew its participation for another six years, which would keep the county’s seat at the table on that board and give it access to those regional grant dollars.
The good news — renewing the membership doesn’t cost anything and it can be done simply by approving a new resolution saying the county would like to stay in.
Attorney Denny Graft said he hadn’t seen the draft resolution yet, but he could review one and have it ready to approval for the council’s next meeting on April 4.
In other business Monday, the council:
• Heard an update from Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith that, tentatively, county offices are scheduled to start moving into the new $15 million county annex around May 11.
• Approved a three-year tax abatement for B&J Specialty in Wawaka for a new $263,000 precision surface grinding machine.
• Approved a five-year tax abatement for Color Master west of Kendallville on a $1.6 million investment in new equipment to add a new production line. The company employs 27 people and hopes to add nine new positions with a starting salary of about $42,000 per year.
• Had a discussion about the possible impacts of a proposed business personal property tax cut being discussed by the Indiana General Assembly. If approved, the change could allow companies to depreciate their equipment value more and thereby reduce the taxable value of that property. That could lead to a potential increase in tax rates and shift in tax burden toward homeowners.
