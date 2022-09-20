LIGONIER — Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel "terminated" former parks director Travis Brimhall from service on Thursday, and the issue will be addressed at the upcoming Ligonier City Council meeting next week.
Reasons why Brimhall was dismissed from service have not been revealed by city officials as of this time.
Fisel confirmed to The News Sun that Brimhall was let go on Thursday, Sept. 15. When asked what led to the termination, Fisel declined to extrapolate and said that she is aware several supporters of Brimhall are planning to attend Monday's Ligonier City Council meeting and the issue will be discussed then.
"We will be addressing that whole issue at the council meeting," Fisel said. "Other than that, I am not at liberty to talk about it right now."
Brimhall started in service in Ligonier in June 2019, shortly after Ligonier dismantled its park board and instead established a new park authority under the purview of the city Board of Works.
Ligonier went through the overhaul after the retirement of former superintendent Alan Duncan, as the city was struggling to fill the position as city leaders claimed that, under the legal setup of the park board, a new superintendent was required to have specific credentials that were too hard to find at the pay Ligonier would be able to offer.
By making the change, the city was able to forego those specific credentials and then brought Brimhall on as its first park director.
In a post to a Ligonier-based Facebook group, Brimhall stated that he was dismissed over some comments made at the city Board of Works meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
"Yesterday morning I was contacted by the mayor and told that I could turn in my resignation as the Park Director of Ligonier or I could just be terminated for some 'remarks' I made at the Board of Works meeting on 9/14/22. I decided not to resign as I feel I did nothing wrong," Brimhall wrote.
In a later comment on the post, Brimhall clarified the "remarks" he referenced were over him informing the park authority of an employee who had received multiple write-ups.
"I sorry this didn't work out as I truly loved that job and our entire community as a whole. Thank you for all the support I have received from all the Ligonier residents and the entire West Noble community over these last 3 years. I will always be grateful to know that I was able to make a small difference in our community," Brimhall continued, and thanked his former staff in the closing of the post.
The Ligonier City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday in City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.