LAGRANGE — Saturday morning’s reopening of Foltz Bakery in LaGrange could not have gone better for new owners Christopher and Trina Boyles.
Within 30 minutes of opening the bakery’s front door, the Boyles sold out of glazed donuts. Within three hours of opening, the Boyles sold out of everything else they baked the night before and put out in the store’s front cases.
“I never imaged this,” said Christopher Boyles, who made the doughnuts and other pastries for Saturday’s reopening of the LaGrange icon.
Foltz Bakery, a fixture in LaGrange for nearly 100, had been closed since Christmas as its former owners, Steve and Amy McKowen stepped away to spend a little time thinking about the business’s future. Steven McKowen started working at the bakery when he was still in high school. He later bought the bakery in 1994 from the Foltz family.
McKowen said after 38 years in the business, most of that spent in the commercial kitchen at the LaGrange bakery, it was simply time for someone else to bring new ideas and fresh energy to the business.
The Boyles operate a small bakery in Middlebury called “Design’Yer Doughnuts and Coffee” Trina Boyles, a Lakeland high school graduate, grew up in LaGrange, as did her husband. Like so many others who call LaGrange home, they grew up eating Foltz pastries. They’re quick to point out they plan to follow the same recipes that have been a staple in LaGrange since the 1930s.
“People are worried we’re going to change things,” Trina Boyles said. “We’re not. We’ll add things, but we’re going to carry this tradition forward. Eventually, we’re going to want to give some things a bit of our spin, but right now, we’re going to be doing everything the Foltz way.”
Boyles, a nurse practitioner, said she’s always loved to bake and toyed with the idea of opening a bakery. Her husband, Christopher, at one time worked for Tom’s Donuts in Steuben County.
That led to the Boyles opening their own bakery in Middlebury last fall. At their shop, customers can customize their doughnuts and pastries, choosing from a wide variety of toppings.
“A lot of bakeries have their doughnut and that’s it,” Trina said. “At our shop, you can pick whatever topping you want. You can pick your frosting, and you can pick your filling. So it’s fun.”
Boyles said at some point, that’s another option she’s considering bringing to LaGrange. But for now, her first priority is getting the LaGrange bakery up and running, filling its cases with local favorites like glazed doughnuts, diamond rolls, caramel cinnamon rolls, and chocolate iced filled long johns.
Christopher called the opening day response overwhelming. That magic carried to Monday as well. The bakery, which opens at 7 a.m., once again sold out of glazed doughnuts. This time they lasted until 9:30 a.m.
The Boyles’ first met Steve and Amy McKowen when they opened their Middlebury bakery. They were looking for a bakery to supply them with doughnuts and other pastries. Boyles said the small size of the Middlebury store made it impossible to produce the volume of pastries they needed. But the LaGrange bakery’s commercial kitchen changes everything.
“The Middlebury store is a very small shop so there’s a lot of things I can’t do over there,” Trina explained. “Being able to do large amounts of baked goods is amazing. Plus, when you add in the heritage of the Foltz name … when I was a kid I use to dream of one day owning the Foltz bakery, and here we are.”
That first conversation between Trina and Amy McKowen about supplying doughnuts to the Boyles’ Middlebury bakery opened the door to Friday’s sale of the bakery. Steve McKowen said when he and his wife finally decided it was time to sell the bakery, their first call was to Trina Boyles.
Friday night, Christopher Boyles, along with his brother Brian, stepped into the Foltz bakery kitchen with Steve McKowen to put on aprons and learn the Foltz way to make doughnuts and other sweet treats.
McKowen said he plans to stick around as a technical advisor to the Boyles as they learn the LaGrange business and its recipes. Friday night’s snowstorm managed to knock out power to the bakery, along with the rest of LaGrange, just as Chris and Brian Boyles were getting underway. That power outage delayed baking by more than two hours.
McKowen, a certified master bakery, said it was a difficult decision to sell the bakery to the Boyles.
“Things just started to fall in place. I’ve been here for 38 years, I started in high school, and I think it’s time for new energy,” McKowen said. “That’s what Trina and Christopher are going to bring to this business, along with a good dose of new ideas.”
McKowen said he and his wife still own the building and will continue to maintain the property.
In addition to pastries, the Boyles plans to soon open a new coffee shop inside the bakery. Plans call for the business to eventually add sandwiches to the menu, all served on freshly baked bread.
