ALBION — A former Albion and Avilla funeral director’s failure to make some restitution — any restitution — in a case involving embezzled funeral trust funds will cost him the next eight years of his life.
John Brazzell, 40, was ordered to spend the next eight years in the Indiana Department of Corrections by Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer Monday during a probation violation hearing.
In March 2019, Brazzell was sentenced to four years probation and ordered to pay restitution of $34,175 plus fines and costs after pleading guilty to a Class C felony charge of corrupt business influence.
At that time — more than a year after charges were filed — Kramer had noted at sentencing that he was perturbed Brazzell hadn’t paid a single cent toward the restitution amount.
That trend continued for six months, until September 2019, at which point the Noble County Probation Department filed a violation in the case.
On Monday, Noble County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Adam Mildred asked Brazzell if he had paid any amount of restitution that he owed.
Brazzell said, “No.”
Still, Brazzell said he wanted to prove to the court and to those affected by his crime that he could make restitution.
“I would like to be put back on probation,” Brazzell said.
Brazzell’s Noble County probation officer testified Monday that Brazzell had missed appointments with her on July 19, 2019; Oct. 2, 2019; Jan. 30, 2020; and Feb. 6, 2020.
The probation officer also testified that she and Brazzell had formalized a proposed budget which would have allowed him to pay at least some of the money that was owed.
Brazzell lost the job he had in the summer, but said he had another one lined up.
Kramer said Brazzell violated the trust of the public when he took the funds meant to pay for funerals. He also expressed dismay that Brazzell hadn’t heeded his initial warning during sentencing that he had better make restitution.
“I don’t know how I could have put it any stronger,” Kramer said Monday.
Kramer found that while Brazzell may never have been earning enough to pay the $712 per month it would have taken to clear his debts over the four years of his probation, there were times he could have put at least something toward the debt.
On Aug. 24, Brazzell appeared from the jail via video conference after being picked up on a warrant. The warrant was issued because he failed to appear for his probation revocation hearing earlier this year.
At that hearing, Kramer also aired his annoyance during that hearing that no restitution had been paid and that Brazzell had skipped court, set an escrow bond for the entire amount Brazzell owes — $37,175 — while the violation case continued.
Brazzell had been in custody ever since, and was credited with 60 days time served.
Brazzell embezzled funds that were intended for placement in trusts for future funeral services and intentionally concealed evidence by failing to create business records.
Josh Harper, owner of Harper Funeral Homes, purchased the Brazzell Funeral Homes Inc. locations in Avilla and Albion in August 2015. As part of the purchase agreement, Harper was required to honor any prepaid funeral arrangements that had been previously contracted with clients. Brazzell reportedly provided Harper with documentation of all outstanding trust agreements that Harper would be responsible to honor at a later date, according to court documents.
In October 2015, Harper reportedly provided funeral services for a family who told him the deceased family member was a beneficiary of a trust previously negotiated with Brazzell. He was shown the customer’s copy of the trust agreement that had been signed by Brazzell, who was the sole person in charge of writing trusts, according to court documents.
Harper was unable to locate any documentation confirming a trust and found that no funds had been deposited into any corresponding account, according to court documents.
Investigators found four unfunded trusts had been presented to Harper and one where services had yet to be provided. In each of the five instances, it was discovered that the checks had been cashed, but no trust accounts ever were established on behalf of the beneficiaries.
The probation violation was continued once until a fact-finding hearing was set for March 9 this year. Brazzell failed to appear. A warrant was issued for his arrest with no bond and he was picked up in August.
Brazzell also has to pay restitution of approximately $2,900 from a similar incident in Ohio.
