KENDALLVILLE — Bad weather, student illnesses and other factors have combined to cause East Noble Theatre to push back the opening of its winter play, “The Miracle Worker.”
Director Darren Sible said the performances are being pushed back until Feb. 20, 21 and 23. The play was supposed to open this weekend.
The box office will still be open this week selling tickets through Thursday, 4-6 p.m. and then open again next week Monday-Friday from 4-6 p.m.
The play, which East Noble staged in 1973-74 and more recently in 2005-06, tells the story of the blind and deaf Helen Keller and teacher Anne Sullivan, who was able to connect with a teach the young girl.
