Several booked into Noble County Jail
Gary J. Fitzgerald, 37, of the 4800 block of Turbo Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Fitzgerald was held without bond.
Vernon N. Krontz, 47, of the 700 block of Washington Court, South Whitley, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Krontz was held without bond.
Carter A. Morr, 20, of the 10200 block of Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, was booked at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Lyle Schwartz, 32, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Schwartz was held on $5,000 cash bond.
David W. Youell, 45, of the 2400 block of South Dale Drive, Elkhart, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Youell was held without bond.
Abraham Avila-Rivera, 23, of the 800 block of Pleasant Lane, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of residential entry-trespassing-no intent of felony theft, a Level 6 felony. Avila-Rivera was held on $2,500 bond.
Gary D. Chaffins, 34, of the 3400 block of C.R. 51, Butler, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Chaffins was held without bond.
Dustin L. Collins, 37, of the 5500 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Collins was held on $2,500 bond.
Sarah R. Kropp, 28, of the 900 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Kropp was held without bond.
Giselle Martinez, 26, of the 1800 block of Tony Lane, Goshen, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of residential entry-trespassing-no intent of felony theft, a Level 6 felony. Martinez was held on $2,500 bond.
Jonathan L. Perkins, 23, of the 300 block of South Liberty Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday by Albion police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court and a court order. He was also held on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. Perkins was held without bond.
Angel R. Sabin, 22, of the 600 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was booked at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Shaneese C. Wilson, 29, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Wilson was held on $2,500 bond.
Mohammed A. Zokari, 33, of the 200 block of South Morrow Street, Topeka, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Zokari was held on $2,500 bond.
