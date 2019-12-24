LAGRANGE — Three quilts saluting the history of Lakeland Community Schools now hang on the wall outside of the office at Lakeland Intermediate School.
The quilts, made this past summer, commemorate Lakeland’s three former elementary schools. The quilts feature the names of the people who are responsible for them. They are an important celebration of the legacy of the communities that make up the LaGrange County school system.
The idea behind the quilts was born just after the school system announced it would downsize, going from a five-building school system to a three-building school corporation.
“There was a lot of emotion when the announcement of the consolidation was made,” said Shelley Brill, who was the driving force behind getting the quilts made. Brill was the president of the Wolcott Mills Parent Teacher Organization and just wanted to make sure that part of Lakeland’s history wouldn’t be forgotten.
The school system’s board members voted last spring to consolidate the school corporation, citing the need to cut expenses and save money. Lima-Brighton and Wolcott Mills elementary schools were closed. Parkside Elementary was retooled to become a new primary school and refocused to educate Lakeland’s kindergarten through second-grade students.
But the pride community members had in those closed schools remained strong and Brill wanted to honor that history.
“The people of all three of these elementary schools had a lot of pride for their schools and the communities they represented,” she added. “Each one was unique with its own personality. Many people shared a concern that those unique qualities would get lost in the consolidation. So I thought if there was a way to display something that represented each school, it would help join the individual pride into the new consolidated Laker Nation.”
Lakeland Superintendent Eva Merkel said the school system has quickly rebounded from the initial jolt the community seemed to feel when her consolidation plan was announced. The quilts, she said, will act as a reminder of the part those communities played in Lakeland’s 50-plus-year history.
“Those are just a really nice token we’re hanging up in all of our buildings,” she said. “They’ll pass from building to building so everyone has a chance to get a really good look at them.”
Merkel said the PTOs were one of the first groups that came together after the consolidation was announced. Now six months into that consolidation, Merkel said everything is going very well.
“Actually, at each building, everyone has really meshed together really well,” she explained. “Just seeing everyone together has been wonderful.”
The quilts are made from old school T-shirts collected after the consolidation was announced. They were then handed over to a Goshen seamstress and carefully put together into three different quilts.
The quilts were presented to the school board members by Brill in October. Recently, they were showcased during halftime of a basketball game. They now hang in the hallway of the Intermediate school and will travel to both Lakeland Primary and Lakeland Jr./Sr High School next year.
Brad Targgart, the principal of the Lakeland Intermediate School, a former Wolcott Mills Elementary School principal and former Lakeland student, said the quilts are an important reminder of the school system’s history.
“To me, these help the legacy of those three schools live on,” he explained. “No one wanted to see those schools close, but having these as a visual reminder, it helps the legacy lives on. Our traditions are still alive and we won’t forget our roots.”
