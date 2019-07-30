LAGRANGE — The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail recently:
Travis Mosley, 32, of the 11000 block of C.R. East 335S, LaGrange, was arrested Friday when his community corrections program was revoked.
Ryan Gravit II, 22, of the 800 block of West U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested Friday on a charge of public intoxication.
Heather Bonham, 39 of the 900 block of C.R. East 300N, Angola, was arrested Saturday on a warrant.
David Toney, 57, of the 1900 block of Nolan Meadows Run, Angola, was arrested Saturday and charged with operating while intoxicated.
Jerry Schrimsher, 40, of the 7400 block of C.R. North 50E, Howe, was arrested Satuday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement officers, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Alan Olvera, 19, of the 200 block of Monroe Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Lindsay Grate, 33, of the 300 block of Hillside Drive, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday on charges of cultivating/growing marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and maintaining a common nuisance.
Lloyd Rowlison, 26, of the 10000 block of East C.R. 400S, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday for cultivating/growing marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and maintaining a common nuisance.
