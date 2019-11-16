ALBION — More than 500 people attended the Noble County Public Library’s “Hogwarts Halloween” to celebrate the holiday and all things Harry Potter on Oct. 30.
Library director Sandy Petrie told her board Thursday night that the event, in its second year, brought new patrons into the library for the first time.
“The family events are taking off,” Petrie said. “Summer reading and Hogwarts were both successful. They are searching for other non-tech events.”
“Hogwarts Halloween” was divided into children’s activities during the day with adult “Harry Potter’ fans attending in the evening. Petrie said the staff went all out to make the event special with such details as hand-turned wooden wands for the adults.
Library board members Margaret Ott, Diane Allen, president Ashley Libben, Bev Huntsman and Reta Sherwin met at the central branch in Albion for the regular November meeting. Board members Gwen Jones and Dara Yoder were absent.
The board approved changes to two library policies, emergency closings and unattended children.
Current policy allows the library director or designated administrators to close the library at any time in the interest of safety for patrons or staff. The changes to the emergency closings policy add procedural details for how the staff is paid during a closing and how the closing affects employees on leave or vacation.
Another change stipulates that the library board will meet in special session if the emergency closing lasts three full days.
The new Unattended Children policy tightens the rules about when children may use the library on their own. Petrie said the policy change grew out of a concern for the safety of very young children who come to the library without an adult or mature caregiver. The problem has grown at the West Branch in Cromwell in particular.
Kendallville Public Library had similarly updated its unattended child policy over the summer for similar reasons.
“The library can’t be responsible for the safety of these kids,” Petrie said.
The new policy changes are:
• All patrons, regardless of age, must comply with the Patron Code of Conduct.
• Children from birth through age 8 must have a parent or a responsible caregiver at least age 15 or older with them at all times while they are on library property. Parents must remain in the building during library sponsored children’s programs with the exception of the preschool KiPS program.
• Children age 9 through 18 may use the library unattended as long as their behavior is not disruptive to other patrons and they comply with the Patron Code of Conduct.
• A reasonable effort will be made to locate the responsible parent, guardian or caregiver if a child is disruptive, habitually left unattended for long periods or deemed to be at risk of coming to harm, such as when the library is ready to close. If or when contact fails, the library will call the appropriate law enforcement or child protective services authorities to take custody of the child.
• Library staff will call the Department of Child Services hotline if an unattended child is felt to be a victim of abuse or neglect.
In other business, Petrie said the library has received its quit claim deed for a triangle of land near the parking lot extension and dog park at the East Branch in Avilla.
The board had a lengthy discussion on the proposed 2020 compensation plan for staff, with the final adoption scheduled for the Dec. 12 meeting.
Petrie said the plan is formula-driven with a cash-flow plan. She said the library has saved money for the last 10 years and some of that reserve could be used to boost pay. She had high praise for her staff and said they deserve competitive pay.
