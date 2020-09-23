ALBION — The results are only preliminary, but the bids opened Tuesday for the new county annex were priced below projections, according to Noble County officials.
Originally estimated to cost near the cap of the county’s bonding limit — $14.83 million — Tuesday’s preliminary totals were $11.347 million for the base bid and just under $12.6 million with four alternate projects, including finishing off the basement of the annex.
The totals won’t be finalized until construction manager Weigand Construction of Fort Wayne goes through each bid to make sure it is in compliance with specifications which were advertised for that aspect of the project.
The Noble County Commissioners are scheduled to award bids at their meeting Oct. 13.
“We should be well under the bond cap,” said Zach Smith, the county’s highway department engineer and planning manager for the project. “We were hopeful the bids would come in low. But you just never know.”
“We’re pleasantly surprised the bids came in the way they did,” Noble County Commissioners president Gary Leatherman said.
Just because the alternates and base bid came in under expectations doesn’t mean the county will go with any or all of the alternates, which also include a decorative plaza.
“Our goal from the onset was to be responsible to the taxpayers of Noble County,” Leatherman said.
Noble County Council president Denise Lemmon was not in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, but she welcomed the news that the bids came in under expectations.
“It’s really as if it’s meant to happen,” Lemmon said Tuesday afternoon in a phone interview. “It sounds really within our reach now. I’m really encouraged.”
The proposed project will build a new annex building west of the Noble County Courthouse on the square. The current Noble County Prosecutor’s Office building will be demolished and the new, larger annex will be built.
Almost all of the county’s government departments will move into that facility. One of the main thrusts of the project was to consolidate government operations into two locations — the courthouse and the annex — instead of the current situation with county departments spread out over more than a half dozen buildings in Albion.
Some of those offices are rented while others are aging and a large maintenance expense the county hopes to rid itself of through consolidation.
Once completed, the courthouse will house the courts, clerk’s office and probation, while the annex will contain most of the other county business departments such as auditor, assessor and treasurer among others.
The Noble County Health Department, originally planned for the annex, will not go there after commissioners changed course and opted to move that department to the Weber Road building, once Noble County Emergency Management Agency and other offices move uptown.
That change was made in part as a cost-saving measure for the annex project, which was running close to its budget cap, but also because it will be a better fit for the health department to stand alone due to its unique list of services, county leaders have said.
The Noble County Surveyor’s Office, currently located in the south complex, also will not go into the new annex, instead it will move to the Noble County Highway Department complex on S.R. 8, since drainage crews and highway work closely together and the department has vehicles and equipment that it needs to park there.
The county could borrow up to $14.83 million for the project in a property tax-funded general obligation bond. The 20-year bond will raise taxes, but the impact to property owners will be small, at least in comparison to other types of building projects such as school construction work.
Tuesday’s bid opening drew approximately 25 interested contractors to the basement of the Noble County Office Complex-South.
The project had been broken down in 18 separate bidding categories, ranging from landscaping to asphalt work to fire protection and roofing. According to Weigand, there were more than 50 bids submitted in those 18 categories.
“We’re happy with the participation we got,” said Dave Jankowski, Weigand’s vice president and director of pre-construction. “The bid turnout was really good.”
Smith was pleased with the process of breaking down the project into small enough chunks that local firms could be part of the building process.
“I think it makes it more competitive for local contractors,” Smith said. “It’s also more transparent.”
