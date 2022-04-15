ROME CITY — An iconic water tower standing north of Rome City came down this week at the hands of a demolition contractor, before the possibility that it might come down on its own.
The private water tower on Northport Road was torn down on Tuesday, removing it from the Rome City skyline where it's stood for around a century.
The water tower was a private structure that's owned by the Mother of Mercy Center, which is the current owner of the historical Kniepp Springs sanitarium complex on the south side of Northport Road. Although the water tower is on the opposite side of the road next to Sylvan Cellars and was being used for fire suppression for the event center, it's part of the Mother of Mercy property.
Rome City Town Manager Leigh Pranger said the water tower is not part of a public water utility and has always been privately owned.
"It's not ours. Never has been ours," Pranger said.
Al Langsenkamp, president of the Mother of Mercy Foundation board, said the decision to tear down the water tower came after a structural inspection showed serious deficiencies.
"In December of 2020 almost a year and a quarter ago, we hired a company to come in and inspect the tower. We did know that sylvan cellars was using it for their fire suppression," Langsenkamp said, noting that the findings of that report boiled were that "One, the tower is not stable, and, two, it should not be used for fire suppression."
The Mother of Mercy Foundation did investigate the possibility of repairs, but as the tower had limited utility as a fire suppression source and though it had historical value as a part of the landscape, the cost and safety aspects made demolition the more reasonable choice, Langsenkamp said.
"It was an imminent danger to the community. It's a mechanical device that needs to be maintained. We did investigate the repair costs and it was several thousands of dollars," Langsenkamp said. "It had to come down and we're sad it had to come down."
The degradation of the tower become more apparent when the tower came down. Langsenkamp said the corrosion was so advanced that X-supports on the tower didn't even need to be cut off because they were so degraded they just fell apart, while several bolts that held the tower down to its foundation were corroded all the way through.
Left unchecked, it's not out of the realm of possibility that a strong wind storm like those that the area suffered this week could have toppled the tower, he said.
The Mother of Mercy Center has put more than $2 million into maintenance projects around the facility in recent years, an investment the grounds haven't seen in decades, Langsenkamp said. While a goal is to preserve the history of the facility as much as possible, Langsenkamp said some of the structures are beyond saving and have become safety issues and have to be removed.
"The history of Kniepp Springs is why we're doing what we're doing but I can assure the public that there are portions of that building that are going to fall down," he said. "There's a rich history here and we want to preserve that."
It's not clear exactly hold old the water tower is, but it's at least 85 years old, based on historical photos.
A aerial photo available via the Sisters of the Precious Blood website from 1936 following the completion of S.R. 9 along its modern-day path shows the water tower there at that time.
The water tower can't be seen in surviving postcard images from earlier than that, mainly because the images show angles where the water tower wouldn't be visible even if it was there.
One postcard titled "Airplane view of Kneipp Springs, Rome City, Indiana" does show the property looking from the southwest to the northwest, including the powerhouse on the north side of Northport Road, but the photo is cropped too tightly to see if the water tower — which would be behind some trees just off the top left of the photo — is there.
The Sisters of the Precious Blood — which owned the complex from 1901 to 1976 — featured Kneipp Springs in their spring 2021 newsletter, including a historical photo of the water tower gracing the cover of the 16-page publication.
"At its height, Kneipp Springs had over 20 buildings (including the main spa building, physical plant, farm buildings and residences for employees) and its own water tank visible from the highway. It was a working farm with orchards of fruit trees, dairy cows, cattle and hogs. A large garden supplied the herbs necessary for the herbal teas," the newsletter story about Kneipp states.
The Mother of Mercy Foundation purchased the 65-acre property in June 2015, according to Noble County property records, after it had changed hands multiple times between 1976 and then.
Sylvan Cellars posted on its Facebook page this week about the demolition, with a message of mourning and a notice that the decision to pull it down was not made by the event center owners.
"It’s a sad day at Sylvan Cellars. The landmark of the water tower will be taken down today," the post on Tuesday stated. "Nate and Rachel just wanted to make a statement that this was not our decision to take down what we feel is a real Rome City landmark."
The Sylvan Cellars post received more than 475 reactions from local residents and several comments from people bemoaning the loss of the iconic tower.
