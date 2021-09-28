ALBION — Noble County Sheriff Max Weber would like to take a big chunk of American Rescue Plan money for jail repairs and upgrades to the facility’s heating and cooling systems.
Weber appeared before the Noble County Commissioners Monday, bringing a wish list of projects he would like to see funded by ARP monies set aside by the federal government for Noble County.
Noble County has received a $4.6 million payment from the feds to be spent on projects directly related to the coronavirus pandemic. Another $4.6 million payment is scheduled to be received next June.
The first payment was received last June, but county officials have been hesitant to earmark any of the money due to ambiguous requirements set by the federal government.
County officials have attended several statewide sessions regarding how the money can be spent, but the answers keep varying.
“They continue to say it’s a fluid situation,” Noble County Commissioner Anita Hess said.
“Things are constantly moving around,” Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
Weber has been working with Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel to determine what projects might be acceptable by the state.
During Monday’s meeting, Knafel said a $124,000 project to put in a new grinder in the jail’s sewer system had gotten at least a tentative OK from the Indianapolis law firm of Ice Miller. The grinder will help chop up items inmates sometimes flush into the sewer system, such as clothing, which can clog sewer lines and lift stations.
That same firm requested more information on a proposed $1.1 million roofing project at the jail before it would make its determination on the likelihood of that sort of work being ARP applicable.
Weber would also like to have $1.6 million in heating and air conditioning improvements made at the facility. The jail is 21 years old, he pointed out, and “it hasn’t seen many upgrades since that time.”
Weber said the federal grant is still tax dollars, but “it’s the entire country paying for it, not just Noble County.”
Some of the items in overall $2.8 million could potentially wait, but some could fail tomorrow, with the jails boilers and chiller already beyond their expected life expectancy.
Federal criteria for granting ARP funds are:
• to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality;
• to respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers;
• for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency; and
• to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Knafel was going to send out additional information to Ice Miller, and then report back on their recommendations to the commissioners.
Leatherman said in the next five to six weeks, he would like to see the application process opened up for local groups interested in ARP funding.
One area that did receive a negative finding from experts on the funding is trail systems. During one meeting Hess and Leatherman attended, someone from another county asked of ARP funds could be used to construct trails. That person was told no.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners approved a new ordinance that would slow down traffic in the Oak Shore Subdivision in Orange Township. The ordinance will lower the speed limit from 30 to 20 mph.
Randy Mull, president of the Oak Shore Property Owners Association, spoke in favor of the change in a public hearing held Monday prior to the official vote.
“It’s a safety issue,” Mull said.
The commissioners also waived a standard 10% pay deduction for new employees for Brady Truex, a former Central Noble teacher who has become the second deputy surveyor at the Noble County Surveyor’s Office.
“He has all the right skills I need for this position,” Surveyor Randy Sexton said.
Leatherman said he has known Truex for years.
I think we’re very fortunate to have him,” Leatherman said.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said work will soon begin tyo raise a section of C.R. 600S, just east of C.R. 300E, to prevent water from pooling so badly in that area.
Smith also reported to the commissioners that eight of 17 parcels needed for the expansion of C.R. 400N from S.R. 9 to C.R. 150E have been obtained by the county. Another four parcels will be in hand soon, with the remainder to come in the next several weeks.
