Three booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Mason R. Diffenderfer, 23, of the 900 block of McKinley Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday by Avilla police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Diffenderfer was held on $2,500 bond.
Zachary D. Jervis, 20, of the 2300 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and a drug court violation. Jervis was held without bond.
Anthony M. McClellan, 29, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. McClellan was held without bond.
