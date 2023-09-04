Funding

Purdue student Anna Murray places printed circuit board samples into an oven to test for stability and other important qualities in electronic components. The latest funding round for the SCALE workforce development program helps students build these skills to use in microelectronics work.

 Contributed

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University announced Wednesday that the Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement microelectronics workforce development program will receive more than $19 million in funding from the Department of Defense to strengthen existing efforts in key research areas and to add new academic partners.

The second installment of the DoD’s funding enhances efforts in areas including radiation-hardened microelectronics and trusted artificial intelligence and expands student training, continuing education and dissemination. It includes $3.8 million for Purdue, $5 million for Indiana University and $1.6 million for Vanderbilt University.

