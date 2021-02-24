Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, Feb. 12, through Monday, Feb. 22, according to jail records.
Eric Watson, 31, of the 300 block of West Ninth Street, Auburn, was arrested Friday, Feb. 12, by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to an original charge of burglary.
Joseph Reiff, 29, of the 200 block of West South Street, LaGrange, was booked Friday, Feb. 12, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of marijuana.
Myron Hershberger, 19, of the 900 block of West C.R. 360N, Shipshewana, was booked Friday, Feb. 12, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Justin Brandeberger, 31, of the 600 block of East Michigan Street, LaGrange, was arrested Friday, Feb. 12, by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, being a habitual traffic law violator and invasion of privacy.
Daniel Anway, 40, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested Friday, Feb. 12, by LaGrange County police on charges of reckless driving, resisting with a vehicle, driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense and aggressive driving.
Jessica Ankney, 37, of the 6900 block of Cromnell Street, Portage, Michigan, was booked Saturday, Feb. 13, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of dealing meth.
Terry Miller, of the 2600 block of Broadway, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sunday, Feb. 14, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug and a warrant issued by authorities in another county.
Coleen Miller, 41, of the 2600 block of Broadway, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sunday, Feb. 14, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.
Leopoldo Sanchez, 39, of the 1100 block of Cottage Avenue, Goshen was booked Sunday, Feb. 14, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
Michael Moore, 53, of the 500 block of East C.R. 700N, Howe, was booked Monday, Feb. 15, to serve a sentence relating to original charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more.
Rhonda Moser, 49, of the 7500 block of East N Avenue, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Troy Fugate, 37, of the 2000 block of East C.R. 765S, Wolcottville, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15%.
Jesse Garza, 40, of the 2000 block of Jonathon Street, Kendallville, was arrested Friday by Topeka police on a warrant charging theft.
Richard Moody, 38, of the 69700 block of Sunnyfield Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Karis Weaver, 28, of the 7600 block of South C.R. 790E, Milford, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine.
Paul Sykes, 31, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday by Wolcottville police on charges of reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief. Sykes posted bond and was released Saturday.
De’Andre Henderson-Bennett, 24 of the 2100 block of Ashland Street, Detroit, Michigan, was arrested Saturday by Wolcottville on a charges of operating without ever receiving a license and a prior warrant.
Nathan Bontrager, 21, of the 1700 block of Chessington Drive, Mishawaka, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense. Bontrager posted bond and was released Sunday.
Kenneth Lewis, 47, of the 5900 block of South C.R. 455E, Wolcottville, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Michael Barrand, 40, of the 9000 block of Ontario Lane, Auburn, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to an original charge of domestic battery.
