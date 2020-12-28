WASHINGTON — For the second straight year, Indiana Sen. Mike Braun made at least one visit to every Indiana county in 2020.
Granted, there weren't as many public events this year as usual in part due to the pandemic, but Braun still managed to complete his full-state sweep.
"As I built my business and created jobs, one of my guiding principles was to meet and hear feedback from as many customers as possible. Since being elected to serve Hoosiers in the Senate, I’ve adopted a similar business model by fulfilling my promise to visit all 92 counties in Indiana each year," said Braun, Indiana's junior Republican senator. "Though the coronavirus pandemic presented a unique challenge for traveling the state this year, I am proud to have still been able to visit all 92 counties to speak with Hoosiers about the issues that matter to you in a safe and responsible way."
Many of the visits Braun made this year were to small businesses that were either being affected by the pandemic or were benefiting from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, part of Congress' initial COVID-19 relief bill earlier this year that helped infuse money to businesses in order to maintain their workforce during the rocky spring and summer months.
Braun hit Noble and LaGrange counties in July, touring B&J Medical in rural Kendallville with State Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, and State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange.
The senator also traveled north to Shipshewana to hit the Blue Gate Restaurant along with Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola.
“B&J Medical in Kendallville is one of our many Hoosier medical device manufacturers. Glad I could see the great work they do firsthand on my stop today," Braun posted to his Facebook page back in July with a photo of the visit.
Braun, who is closing out the second year of his first six-year term, voted in support of the end year government omnibus spending bill and second round of COVID-19 relief, which was signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday despite the president blasting the measure the previous week in a televised address from the White House on Dec. 22.
That package includes more than $300 billion more in support to small businesses, including more money for the PPP program, as well as $600 direct payments to Americans, extended unemployment benefits, rental assistance and other aid.
"Across the state — in communities large and small — I visited local businesses, farms, manufacturing plants, restaurants, and school districts to talk with workers and small business owners to hear how they are reopening safely and what they need to get our Main Street economy back to boom times," Braun said in his year-end new release. "Staying in contact with entrepreneurs, educators, local elected officials, and families across the state showed me firsthand how so many Hoosiers innovated, re-tooled and re-purposed to survive unprecedented times."
Braun, who campaigned on very similar rhetoric in 2018 to Trump, will enter the second two-thirds of his term with a different president and, potentially a different Senate majority.
Control of the Senate hinges on two run-off elections in Georgia set for January. If Democrats were to win both, the makeup of the chamber would split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties, giving Democrats the majority. If either Republican candidate wins their runoff, the GOP will maintain control of the chamber for at least the next two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.