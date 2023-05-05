LIGONIER — Republicans will name the successor to four-term Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel, who died April 25, next week.
The party will caucus Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. in the police training room at Ligonier City Hall, to select someone to fill out Fisel’s term, which ends at the end of this year.
It’s likely that Republicans will simply put Earle Franklin, the current city building inspector and the Republican nominee for the office after the May 2 primary, into office seven months early.
The caucus technically is open to any Republican in Ligonier, but it’s too late for anyone new to get on the general election ballot, so even if someone else was put into office it would only be until the end of this year.
Franklin is currently unopposed on the November ticket as no Democrats filed to run in the primary, although it’s possible the party could slate a candidate yet this summer.
Anyone interested in seeking the office should contact Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams at 242-0351.
