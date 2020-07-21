Parks program all
about the birds
WOLCOTTVILLE —Join LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Naturalist Leslie Arnold at the Dallas Lake Park Office lawn on Thursday for a bird sleuthing scavenger hunt and bird craft.
This program runs from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Children will be given a guidebook to complete as they walk short trails looking for bird clues.
Participants will also have the choice of making a hummingbird swing or pinecone bird feeder (that may have nuts) to take home. Every child is welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult aged 17 or older.
This activity takes place outdoors, so please bring a blanket or lawn chairs, water bottles and bug repellent.
Space is limited to 25 participants, so RSVP to Naturalist Leslie Arnold at 463-4022 or larnold@lagrangecounty.org. Dallas Lake Park is located at 0505 W. C.R. 700 S, Wolcottville.
