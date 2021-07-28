Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Monday, according to jail records.
Justin McCann, 44, of the 600 block of East C.R. 600N, Howe, was booked Friday on a return for court order.
Tocarra McIlvain, 35, of the 5500 block of East C.R. 100N, Angola, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. McIlvain was released on his own recognizance.
Boyd Combs, 66, of the 1300 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and driving while suspended.
George Gayle, 35, of the 800 block of Sommerset Avenue, Mishawaka, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Bracey Shepherd, 18, of the 200 block of East County Line Road, Wolcottville, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to a pair of probation violations.
Nicholas Marshall, 35, of the 200 block of HIllside Drive, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
George Gayle, no age provided, of the 800 block of Sommerset Avenue, Mishawaka, was booked Sunday to serve a sentence.
Bracey Shepherd, no age provided, of the 200 block of East County Line Road, Wolcottville, was booked Sunday to serve a sentence.
Salvador Raymundo, no age provided, of the 200 block of Wenzel Street, Sturgis, Michigan, posted bond after his hold by Immigration and Customs Enforcement expired.
Mason Boothe, 18, of the 67200 block of Stubey Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities in Michigan.
Madisen McBride, 20, of the 2100 block of McArthur Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Fred Romer, 48, of the 700 block of Hawpatch Street, LaGrange, was arrested Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a minor.
