CROMWELL — Cromwell’s water rehabilitation project will move forward with a $700,000 federal grant announced Thursday by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
“We are ecstatic!’ said Cromwell clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley. “It means that, in a nutshell, a difference in a 20% rate increase for residents.”
Cromwell’s project will improve water quality and service through improvements to its aging water treatment plant, the 1974 elevated water tower, fire hydrant replacement and installation of new water meters.
Cromwell’s project is on a timeline for construction to begin later this year and finish in 2023.
Cromwell’s application was successful in this round after missing out in a previous cycle. Matt Brinkman, executive director of Region 3-A, said he hadn’t received feedback yet from state officials on why Cromwell was chosen this time, but believes the town’s need was apparent.
“In general, OCRA looks at project need,” Brinkman said. “They saw the need there with an aging water systems needing repairs. It’s a small town needing dafe and ample drinking water.”
OCRA distributed more than $12.2 million of federal Community Development Block Grant funds to 20 rural communities in Indiana. Local governments can use these CDBC funds for infrastructure improvements, downtown revitalization, public facilities and economic development.
“The grants provided to these communities will support necessary projects that may not have been possible without the help of this funding,” Crouch said. “By improving water infrastructure and public facilities, communities are improving public health and safety for their residents.”
Cromwell received the maximum grant amount of $700,000 from the Wastewater-Drinking Water Program. Other cities and towns awarded state grants from this program are Wheatland, Ridgeville, Hartford City, Gas City, Otternein, Jasonville, Shoals, Brownstown, Liberty, Oldenburg, Brooklyn, Walkerton, Seelyville and Aurora.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides funding for the Community Development Block Grant programs. The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs administers the fund for the state.
