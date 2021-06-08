Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Edwin E. Ackerman, 58, of the 1000 block of South C.R. 450W, Angola, was arrested at 9:52 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ackerman was held on $3,500 bond.
Patrick S. Geyer, 35, of the 400 block of Freeman Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:41 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Geyer was held on $2,500 bond.
Trevor A. Grady, 20, of the 4500 block of South C.R. 1175E, Hudson, was booked at 10:50 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence. No further charging information provided.
Benjamin N. Huggins, 52, of the 00 block of Village Street, Rockville, Connecticut, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Huggins was held on $1,500 bond.
Jose M. Lopez Hernandez, 34, of the 4300 block of Reed Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:55 a.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Lopez Hernandez was released on his own recognizance.
Theresa A. Tullis, 50, of the 11400 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment. Tullis was held without bond.
Jorge O. Cervantes Pizana, 27, of the 2000 block of East Main Street, Niles, Michigan, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Pizana was held on $2,500 bond.
Mandy L. Fedock, 43, of the 1100 block of North Wawasee Circle West, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Fedock was held on $2,500 bond.
Brooke N. Grewe 18, of the 1900 block of Kentfield Way, Goshen, was arrested at 3:41 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Grewe was held on $2,500 bond.
Janel M. Moore, 30, of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a body attachment warrant. Moore was held on $500 bond.
Joshua Pyck, 39, of the 400 block of Bison Boulevard, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Pyck was released on his own recognizance.
Miranda S. Sells, 18, of the 600 block of Northwood Court, Kendallville, was booked at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Bailey R. Hepler, 24, of the 600 block of Turkey Creek Drive, Milford, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Hepler was held without bond.
Kevin L. Hochstetler, 22, of the 10700 block of North C.R. 400W, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:14 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Hochstetler was released on his own recognizance.
Bailey M. Rose, 21, of the 5300 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
James D. VanHoozer, 47, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. VanHoozer was held without bond.
Megan D. Watts, 28, of the 500 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:40 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Watts was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.