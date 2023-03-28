ALBION — Children in need. A community that cares.
The greater Central Noble Schools community has been rallying behind an effort help offset a deficit in the school’s food program created by families who can’t afford school lunches.
The Albion Chamber of Commerce recently sent out an email to area businesses asking for help to fill the gap.
Central Noble School Corp. Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh said an effort initiated by Community State Bank’s Carla Fiandt had raised approximately $400 as of last week to offset a debt of approximately $3,000.
For two years during the coronavirus pandemic, the government had been providing free lunch and breakfasts for all students. That funding ended for this school year.
“This year, they became not free again,” Central Noble Superintendent Robby Morgan said. “That was a real stress for families.”
The issue
According to school board policy, a student who falls behind more than $10 in their lunch or breakfast money isn’t supposed to get a regular school lunch. Instead, the students are given a cheese sandwich, which at times can be supplemented with some ham.
Well, the school corporation’s food contractor, Mary Jessup, wasn’t having it. She didn’t like the process, which could expose the students to ridicule.
“It’s important to make everything normal,” Jessup said. “I don’t think anybody should be singled out and treated differently.”
So Jessup has been figuratively eating the cost of providing meals to everyone.
“How I run my business...I have the ability to make it work,” Jessup said.
By Christmas break, that deficit has risen to $3,400, according to Central Noble Schools Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh.
An anonymous donor came in and paid off that deficit.
“It blew me away,” Osenbaugh said of the donation.
But with area unemployment continuing to rise, the deficit has grown again.
Osenbaugh estimated the debit through mid-March had reached $3,000 again. Something needed to be done to balance the books.
That’s when Fiandt took charge. She had contacted Osenbaugh, asking how things were going.
Osenbaugh told her of the lunch deficit issue.
Fiandt didn’t just offer sympathy, she went to work on the problem, inviting Jessup to speak at the Albion Rotary Club on March 9.
“She had (Jessup) present at Rotary,” Osenbaugh said. “(Fiandt has) been through downturns in the past. She has a great care for children in the community.”
Fiandt is a Rotarian and also a member of the Albion Chamber of Commerce.
“I believe in the kids,” Fiandt said. “Someone’s got to take care of them. It’s something near and dear. They’re our future.”
Fiandt said she knows how high gas and food prices have hit the bottom lines for many families in the area.
She took it upon herself to rally the troops to offer assistance.
“It take a village,” she said.
According to the chamber’s letter, a lunch for a full-pay student costs $2.60 daily, which translates to $13 a week. The cost is $0.40 daily or $2 per week for someone on the free-and-reduced program, which is based on a family’s income.
According to Jessup, approximately 325 high school have lunch each day. Another 65 take part in the breakfast program.
A breakfast for a full-pay student costs $1.40 per day. The free-and-reduced daily breakfast rate is $0.30.
The state provides funds to make up for the corporation’s shortfall in providing meals at the free-and-reduced rate.
Unfortunately for the corporation, many people who qualify haven’t been signing up.
“People are afraid to ask for assistance,” Jessup said. “It’s there for a reason.”
Jessup took over contracting duties for food service at the beginning of this school year. According to Osenbaugh, she has worked wonders, increasing food quality as well as participation rates as she provides meals to the high school, as well as to the elementary and primary schools.
“She runs the operation like a true professional,” Osenbaugh said of Jessup.
According to the chamber, donations made to this effort will help:
• reduce food insecurity
• improve dietary intake and
• positively impact health and obesity rates.
The chamber said meeting these nutritional needs leads to a better learning environment.
Osenbaugh said the money raised so far has come from individual donors, but businesses have also contacted the corporation to see how they can help.
Anyone wishing to donate can make a check payable to Central Noble School with an address of Central Noble Schools, 200 E. Main St., Albion.
Morgan said the effort to help reconcile the books is a testament to the people who live in the school district.
“We have a very generous community that takes care of our kids,” he said. “I am appreciative of our community.”
