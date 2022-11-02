ALBION — A Syracuse man was sentenced to 8 years in prison on Monday, relating to an incident Dec. 9, 2021, in Cromwell.
Brad L. Niles Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to a total of seven charges during a Noble Circuit Court hearing on Sept. 26.
On Monday, Niles received a combined 6-year sentence from Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction within the last 15 years, a Level 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana with a prior drug offense conviction, a Level 6 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kramer ordered that Niles spend an additional 2 years in prison on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
On Dec. 9, 2021, at approximately 9 a.m., a 911 call came in to the Noble County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center, advising of an active home burglary in the 1900 block of North C.R. 900W, southeast of Cromwell. Two teenagers were home alone, and reported to dispatch that their front door had just been kicked in, and the suspects were still inside the home.
Responding Fort Wayne District troopers and Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputies were on scene in about five minutes, but the suspects had already fled the scene, according to Indiana State Police.
Officers secured the residence and ensured that the teens were safe. Home security camera footage captured a view of the suspects along with the suspect vehicle, which appeared to be a black early 2000s Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe.
A photo of the suspect vehicle was quickly relayed to all surrounding police agencies in an attempt to locate, and within two hours a Ligonier Police Department officer reported having located the suspect vehicle at a residence on Robinhood Road near Lake Wawasee in Kosciusko County.
Before officers could make contact at the Robinhood Road residence, a white male, later identified as Niles, who matched the burglary suspect description, drove off from the residence, police said. When troopers attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop, the suspect sped off, initiating what would be a half-hour long vehicle pursuit around the northeast corner of Kosciusko County and western Noble County.
Officers from multiple agencies, including troopers from the Fort Wayne and Bremen posts of the Indiana State Police, Noble and Kosciusko County sheriff’s departments, Ligonier and Syracuse police departments were involved in the pursuit. Together officers were able to bring an end to the pursuit at East Hatchery Road near Eagle Trail, at the southwest area of Lake Wawasee.
Niles was quickly taken into custody without further incident. Niles was alone in the vehicle during the pursuit. He was transported to the Noble County Jail, where he was booked into custody on several related criminal charges.
The Indiana State Police handled the investigation. No further information on the potential second suspect was available.
Niles’ legal issues aren’t quite resolved:
• On Nov. 24, 2021, Niles was charged with theft, a Level 6 felony, in Elkhart County. A hearing on that case has been set for Nov. 14 in that county, according to MyCase.IN.gov.
• On June 5, 2021, Niles was charged with possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; and possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; in Elkhart County. That case is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 14 in Elkhart County.
• On Aug. 30, 2021, Niles was charged in Kosciusko Circuit Court with two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony; two counts of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony. A change of plea hearing in that case has been scheduled for Nov. 28 in Kosciusko County.
Niles’ criminal record on MyCase.IN.gov shows drug convictions in Noble County in 2006, in Elkhart County in 2012, and in Kosciusko County in 2012, 2013 and 2019.
