LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners Monday tabled a proposal made by the LaGrange County Plan Commission to update and rewrite the county’s ordinance dealing with commercial solar facilities.
The Plan Commission spent several months wrestling with the 2020 ordinance, rewriting it after its members said the original ordinance failed to protect both LaGrange County residents and LaGrange County’s tradition of agriculture.
After several discussions, work sessions, and a public hearing, the members of the Plan Commission retooled the ordinance governing commercial solar facilities in the county and sent it to the commissioners with a positive recommendation.
But after a short discussion Monday morning, the commissioners opted to set the ordinance aside for a couple of weeks to allow them time to think about it and talk about it more with staff at their next work session.
LaGrange County Commissioner Kevin Myers said it was appropriate to table the ordinance because he still has many unanswered questions about commercial solar facilities.
“I’m not against it, I’m absolutely not against it, but I just question it because it’s a new and evolving technology which we know nothing about in this county,” he said after the meeting. “We really know nothing about this topic. I know nothing about solar and read everything I possibly can. So I have concerns about putting my name on something that’s going to affect the next 25 years, with an option for another 25 years.”
The newly retooled ordinance as proposed by the Plan Commission has created a lot of local attention because Ivenergy, a Chicago-based firm, is planning to build a large solar facility on 1,600 acres of land it’s already leased south of LaGrange. Construction on that plant is expected to start next year and the facility is expected to be up and running by 2025. Invenergy said it will have invested more than $50 million into the local economy over the course of the plant’s lifetime, and that the facility would produce enough electricity to power more than 19,000 homes annually.
One provision of the newly proposed ordinance Myers had trouble with is a passage that caps at 5% the total number of tillable acres available in LaGrange County to be used for commercial solar facilities. LaGrange County, according to the federal government, has about 144,000 acres of productive farmland, and a five percent cap means no more than 7,700 may be devoted to solar production. Myers suggested Monday that the cap be lower to three percent.
“I don’t want to see LaGrange County jump into something we don’t understand. I’d like to throttle it down until we see what this involved,” Myers said. “Because the technology, in say eight to ten years, could completely change. I just have a lot of concerns.”
Commissioner Terry Martin, who serves on the Plan Commission, suggested the commissioners table the ordinance to give Myers more time to consider the changes made in the document. That motion passed 3-0.
In other matters, the commissioners gave the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office permission to transfer ownership of a 2011 police car it no longer uses to the LaGrange County Probation Department.
The commissioners also approved making an advanced payment of more than $30,000 to American Elevator to get the process moving forward to update the elevator in the LaGrange County Courthouse Office building. That work is expected to start in May and will take about a month to complete. The total cost to rebuild the elevator system is $87,490.
Gary Mast, the LaGrange County Courthouse maintenance supervisor, opened the only bid submitted on a project to make repairs to the LaGrange County Courthouse. The building will undergo another round of repairs this year, including fixing some issues with its outer brick skin, and repairs to the building’s aging window sills.
The only company to submit a bid on the job was Atlas Building Services of Wabash. Its bid to complete the required work was for $207,088.
The commissioners also gave their approval for Northeast Indiana Community Corrections Executive Director Brett Hays to seek an annual grant from the Indiana Department of Corrections to continue funding the local program. Hays is seeking a grant of $2,195,435.75 from the state agency.
LaGrange County is part of a joint community corrections program operated by the Steuben County office. The county’s community corrections department oversees LaGrange County’s community-service program. The grant pays for the program here in LaGrange County, as well as provides a salary for a probation office in the LaGrange County Probation Office as well as the salary of the LaGrange County Drug Court Coordinator.
The commissioners also approved a proposal to update the county’s email system that would make it cloud based.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.