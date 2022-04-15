KENDALLVILLE — “And the two shall become one.” — Jesus Christ in Matthew 19: 3-6 and Mark 10:7-8.
Two Kendallville congregations will celebrate Easter Sunday with a new marriage and new beginning as one congregation in the Harvest Community church building. The unified congregation will celebrate its first official worship services Sunday at 8:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
Legacy Church, a new church plant 5 ½ years ago, has been a “portable” congregation, meeting at the Cole Family YMCA but not having a permanent home of its own. Legacy is affiliated with Charis Fellowship, a theologically conservative fellowship known before 2018 at the Fellowship of Grace Brethren Church, and before 1976 as National Fellowship of Brethren Churches. The Greek word “charis” means “grace.”
Harvest Community Church, a non-denominational congregation, has been in Kendallville for decades, occupying a building at 1011 Town St. where a former Mennonite congregation worshipped until the 1990s. The Mennonites gifted the building to Harvest Community, pastored at the time by Jerry Rittenhouse.
Harvest Community members added on a foyer, office and sanctuary space to the original concrete block building in 1991. The sanctuary was extended in 1994 to its present size. Pastor Brad Darr has led the Harvest Community congregation for seven years, but has plans to move to Michigan.
The congregations’ May-December romance began as Pastor Cosentino and Pastor Darr worked together on a joint Good Friday service. They shared the needs, wants and desires for their respective congregation and an idea emerged.
Cosentino said, “The church that we wanted to be is right across the street, so why don’t we merge?”
Like any courtship, the congregations took time to get to know one another and build trust. Cosentino, Darr and members from both congregations explored a way for both congregations to be honored and come away from the process with a win.
“It’s like a dance,” he said, “There are leaders and followers to go through the steps to learn to dance together.”
Cosentino opened his home for personal meetings with members of both churches. The congregations gathered at an ice cream social.
Everyone did their best to listen to what others had to say, without their own agendas, and craft a written plan with humility from both sides.
“It’s a win for Harvest members, as they are part of a church with forward momentum,” Cosentino said. “Most of the members have stayed with the congregation through the merger. “It’s a win for Legacy because we have a building.”
“The process was a win for everybody — pastors, churches and the kingdom of God.”
The congregations signed the merger documents on Sept. 14, 2021, and began construction on the Harvest Community building. The sanctuary was modernized, painted and received new carpet and lighting. A new nursery was sectioned off in the children’s area and updated to accommodate ministries for the 60 children from newborn to age 12.
The engagement has lasted more than six months.
“You clean the house, you bake the cake, and then you invite the guests,” Cosentino said.
The cleaning phase was getting the building ready with renovations and updates. The “bake” phase was getting technology, staff and volunteer systems, such as greeters, in place. The “invitation” stage came April 3 and 10, when the unified congregation held “preview services” to practice worshipping together.
The public is invited to the wedding, the official launch of the unification, on Easter Sunday at services at 8:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Child care and nursery care will be available for both services for Easter, and then be offered only at the 10:15 a.m. service in the future. Overflow parking is on Knight Drive and near the East Noble tennis courts by agreement with East Noble School Corporation.
Go to www.legacy-church.org for more information.
