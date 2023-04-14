KENDALLVILLE — Police recovered multiple firearms from the Drake Terrace apartment where they engaged shooter Michael P. Emmons in a standoff for 10 1/2 hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
That new piece of information was released Friday as investigators continue to process the scene and review information about the shooting.
Details about what spurred Emmons, 60, to start firing from his second-floor apartment at 645 Berry Lane, are still unclear and Indiana State Police said it could be some time before they're able to fully puzzle together a motive.
But police are actively moving ahead to ascertain what weaponry Emmons had at his disposal, estimate how many shots he fired and inventory how many shots law enforcement fired at him.
Police responded to the Drake Terrace Apartment complex off Drake Road about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, a gunman, later identified as Emmons, opened fire on police from his second-floor apartment.
Emmons unleashed a barrage of gunfire for about the next 90 minutes before the situation calmed around 9 p.m. and police began making efforts to ascertain his location, make entry into the building and remove him after he barricaded himself within the apartment.
Emmons was injured at some point during the confrontation and when he was finally taken into custody at 6:05 a.m. Thursday, was given medical treatment in an on-scene ambulance but died shortly afterward.
No police officers or civilians were hurt in the incident despite the large amount of gunfire unloaded in the neighborhood.
Indiana State Police Fort Wanye Post Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Walker didn't have specific details yet of what weapon was used — police described it as a "high-powered assault rifle" on Wednesday — but noted that multiple firearms, plural, were removed from the apartment.
"They've collected the firearms from the scene," Walker said Friday morning in a follow up interview with The News Sun. "There was more than one weapon collected from the scene."
Walker didn't have a inventory of make and models of the firearms, or have any indication yet if Emmons used only one gun or used multiple as he shot reportedly hundreds of rounds at police and indiscriminately into the surrounding area. Police will also attempt to get a better estimate of how many shots Emmons fired, although Walker noted it will likely be impossible to pinpoint an exact number due to the amount of gunfire that occurred.
Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said Friday his department has had interactions with Emmons in the past and knew he owned a bow and arrow, but were not aware he possessed any firearms.
Police did do an explosives sweep of the apartment complex grounds for their safety before entering the building and had no alerts or any evidence of explosive devices, Walker said.
The finalized investigation — which will be forwarded to the Noble County Prosecutor at its completion to be reviewed not for criminal charges because Emmons is deceased, but due to the incident being a police action involving use of force — should also round up how many shots police fired as officers do keep inventory of their ammunition and how many rounds they discharge in the line of duty.
It could be a while before that information is readily available, however, Walker said, due to the scope of Wednesday's standoff. That being said, information about Emmons' weaponry could be released in the near future when investigators complete their inventory of the seized items.
Police also don't have any information for release at this time about the injuries Emmons sustained during the standoff.
It's unclear whether he was hit by police fire or had self-inflicted wounds. However, the injuries and the lengthy standoff resulted became life-threatening and ultimately resulted in his death shortly after the standoff's resolution.
"He survived for an awful long time after we thought he had probably been hit," Walker said.
Indiana State Police are continuing the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.