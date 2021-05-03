KENDALLVILLE — Buying a vacant building in Kendallville's industrial park is likely just the first step of multiple upgrades and growth planned by a central Indiana salt company planning to relocate to Kendallville.
But the company is likely to get some assistance making that first step as the city's Economic Development Advisory Committee recommended a five-year vacant building tax break for the firm.
On Monday, the city board was reviewing a tax abatement request from Salty Holdings LLC out of Avon, which is purchasing and moving into a vacant building at 2720 Marion Drive, located in the southeast corner of the industrial park.
That location was most recently occupied by ITW Tomco. It’s one of the smaller buildings in the industrial park, with about 25,000 square feet of space.
The building has been vacant for approximately two years, but has been kept up so there should be little repair and maintenance needed for a new company to move in.
Salty Holdings LLC is the business entity title of Step Saver Inc. water treatment professionals. On Monday, owner Dean Garwood explained that while the company does do some sales work on water softener equipment, the company's primary business is bulk salt deliveries to large corporate customers.
Unlike other water treatment companies like the local Culligan dealer, Step Saver's focus is commercial grade, dealing in bulk salt distributed off a truck instead of bagged deliveries.
"We not only sell equipment but our bread and butter is actually selling salt," Garwood said.
The company currently serves customers throughout Indiana, ranging from the southern reaches of the state as well as around the Fort Wayne metro and northern Indiana. Garwood noted Monday that his company is the contract salt deliverer for Parkview Health facilities and recently just signed on to deliver for Lutheran Health Network, too.
The company is planning to move its business offices to Kendallville as well as run its distribution operations out of the city as its hub. Garwood said deliveries have grown and the company is now serving customers in Chicago, Michigan and even down toward Tennessee.
Moving into the building is just the first step. The building will need some concrete work and overhead doors and Garwood said his company will likely build a large salt barn out back. Ideally, he'd even like to get a rail spur extended out to the building, so that train cars can make salt deliveries easier.
The company is planning to retain 14 jobs — those jobs currently exist in the company but will be new to Kendallville as the company relocates — but also plans to add 10 new positions with an average salary of about $55,000 per year.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe noted she has been in talks with Garwood for about two years and wasn't sure the relocation would ever happen.
Garwood said he originally had planned to buy a facility on the south end of town near Kraft, but an environmental review of the property came back with some issues and he abandoned that deal.
"We've been meeting for over two years and I didn't think it was going to happen," Handshoe said.
Committee members were eager to recommend a five-year tax abatement, which will go before the Kendallville City Council at its meeting on May 18 for final approval.
