LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Historical Society will meet on at 7 p.m. at its museum, located on the corner of High and Lafayette Streets in LaGrange.
This month’s program will take a look at the early history of LaGrange County, beginning around 1828.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Bryan McCoy, the organization’s president, at 350-8561.
