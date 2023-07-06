KENDALLVILLE — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic returned to Kendallville Tuesday night for the sixth time for a July 4 Patriotic Pops concert.
The 60 musicians played a 45-minute performance for a crowd sitting on the grassy hill behind the Kendallville Public Library and the audience stretched along the beach at Bixler Lake Park West.
Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe welcomed the audience and the musicians. She praised donors for their generosity in bringing the Fort Wayne orchestra to town on Independence Day.
Retired theater educator Craig Munk again served as master of ceremonies. After a prayer by a local pastor, Roger Ford and Don Leighty of VFW Post 2749’s color guard presented the American and Indiana flags.
Conductor Troy Webdell brought the baton down for “The Star Spangled Banner,” followed by themes from “The Magnificent Seven” as a nod to vintage American westerns.
Webdell asked veterans in the audience to stand and be recognized during “The Armed Forces Salute,’ a medley of themes from all military service branches, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Air Force and Navy, with segues of patriotic melodies between the themes.
The performance then turned toward jazz, a uniquely American musical genre, with selections from “Ragtime,” written in 1901 as a precursor to jazz. “The National Emblem March” followed, before orchestra launched into John Williams’ “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” theme. “Blue Tango” and “The Washington Post March” by John Phillip Souza rounded out the set.
“Sing Out America” gave the audience a chance to sing along on the first verse of American standards, including “American the Beautiful,” “My Country Tis of Thee,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “God Bless America.”
The orchestra returned to movie themes, playing the “Raider’s March,” featured in all of the Indiana Jones movies including the one just released.
The final set capped the performance with two familiar patriotic themes, “the 1812 Overture,” complete with recorded cannon fire, and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by Sousa. The audience gave the orchestra a standing ovation.
