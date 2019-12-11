LIGONIER — Though Monday was a time for heartfelt welcomes and goodbyes, Ligonier’s common council still got down to business and approved funding measures for the city’s largest public works project to date.
Before the evening meeting, however, new and returning public servants had to be sworn in to prepare for the next meeting in the new year.
Noble Superior Court II Judge Steven Hagen swore in Mayor Patty Fisel and new councilman Bill Mills, who both ran unopposed in the last election.
Doretta Wiegand will also be on the council but sworn in at a later date. Mills will take the place of councilwoman Kelly Ware, and Wiegand will replace Becky Gray.
Hagen also swore in department heads, which were unchanged from the last appointments.
After the small ceremony, current council members got to work on new business.
First, the council heard a presentation from Heidi Amspaugh from Baker Tilly about financing for the new fire station.
Essentially, Ligonier will take out bonds to pay for the project through a lease bond issue. Those bonds will be paid for by the two TIF districts that cover the area.
In other words, with the type of bond being used to pay for the fire station, Ligonier won’t and legally can’t raise taxes to pay for it.
“No tax will be levied on this bond issue,” Amspaugh said.
With the lease bond issue, there needs to be a body to lease the fire station from, which is why the redevelopment authority was formed.
“It would be like if the city wants to do a lease bond issue, then there would be a building corporation that’s put in place,” Amspaugh said. “Same goes with schools and libraries that can have these separate bodies and corporations set up to lease bonds through.”
The council unanimously approved the fire station lease agreement between the redevelopment commission and redevelopment authority.
After the approval, Fisel and the council made appointments to the redevelopment commission. The mayor was allowed to appoint three people, and the council could name two.
The same people remained on the commission as previously appointed.
Fisel appointed herself, Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer and John Mangona to the commission. The council appointed council members Chris Fought and Julie Bell.
The council also approved minor changes to the city’s employee handbook, which included tweaks to words to correspond with updates to new HR law.
As the meeting drew to a close, Fisel recognized the service of the outgoing council members Gray and Ware, giving them a plaque and their nameplates to keep.
Ware expressed her gratitude to Ligonier for letting her serve.
“Thank you very much to the community for everything,” Ware said.
Gray said serving on the council had been a lot of fun, and noted this may not be the last time she takes part in public service.
“It’s been an experience,” Gray said.
Fisel commended the teamwork of the council and department heads for working to get things done.
“I keep a journal every year, and I took time and I went through that, and I cannot believe the accomplishments that we are able to make in one year,” Fisel said.
Shearer also recognized the work of the redevelopment commission in laying the groundwork for developing the new fire station without raising taxes.
“I don’t think any of us really realize what our redevelopment commission has done,” Shearer said. “It’s incredible.”
Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver still expressed gratitude for what they’re able to do with the current fire station on Main Street, like host breakfast with Santa this past weekend.
“One of these days, you’ll have a larger place to host it,” Fisel said.
The next council meeting is Jan. 13.
