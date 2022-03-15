KENDALLVILLE — Once upon a time, efforts to establish a historic preservation district downtown drew crowds ready to fight the additional layer of regulation over downtown buildings.
Now, not so much.
Tuesday’s town hall and public hearing on the city’s proposed historic district downtown didn’t draw much of the public, suggesting that the issues that once existed have faded to time.
The path ahead looks clear, although the Kendallville City Council delayed introducing the ordinance due to an issue with a public hearing notice.
Members of the public will still have one more opportunities to weigh in, including the first reading on April 5 and a possible public hearing with the council on April 19.
At Tuesday’s town hall ‑ where city elected leaders and board members outnumbered building owners and other attendees — the city reviewed the basics of the historic district.
First up, the boundaries.
There’s no surprised there, as the district sticks almost exclusively to the Main Street core.
The district is bounded from Rush Street to just north of the railroad tracks, picking up both the former pawn shop site on the west side of Main as well as the vacant lot on the east side.
The east and west boundaries are the alleys running behind the Main Street buildings, with only two exceptions — a bump out on West Mitchell Street to pick up the old post office building and one on East William Street to grab the former Modern Printing building.
Other commercial buildings fronting side streets as well as buildings on State and Orchard streets are not included in the historic district.
Historic preservation commission members had initially reviewed possible boundary lines that would be more expansive, but decided to go with a tighter district that really only focused on the historic downtown buildings on Main Street.
Second, what does the historic district do?
At its simplest, it gives the city a little more oversight and say into what is happening to the buildings on Main Street.
Todd Zeiger of Indiana Landmarks noted that the historic district doesn’t force building owners to do anything if they don’t want to, only that it introduces some guidelines and restrictions for work that they intend to do in the future.
Zeiger explained that as projects start rolling and as buildings turn over, the historic preservation district and the historic district helps Kendallville manage the tone and character of its downtown.
“As you are discovered, you want to know you have folks who live here … that you have some say in what this downtown looks,” Zeiger said.
The historic preservation will be armed with a big book of guidelines for everything from paint to trim to bricks and masonry to windows and doors and decorative features. The goal is not to mandate that building owners do this or this, but instead work cooperatively to find workable options that maintain the historic character — or better yet, restore it in places where it’s been spackled or tacked over — in order to create a homogenous and consistent aesthetic downtown.
Building owners will be required to receive a Certificate of Appropriateness, a sign-off from the historic preservation commission, before being able to proceed for things like seeking a 50/50 facade grant from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission or pull building permits from the city building departments.
Zeiger said it’s extremely rare that city boards and historic preservations can’t agree on anything.
“The point is to try to make it work for everybody,” Zeiger said.
Zeiger walked through an example with windows, a hot topic for building owners and a point of emphasis for historic preservation efforts.
Windows are the “eyes of a building,” Zeiger said, so a commission would ideally like to see original windows restored or bricked-in windows opened up. Failing that, owners could try to find workarounds to improve thermal efficiency on the inside while leaving the historic windows in place or, if not possible, replace with newer materials that honor the original character of the building.
“We’re always hoping peoplec an get it back to the way it was, but we know people have budgets,” said Deb Parcell of Indiana Landmarks, who advises numerous communities around the northern half of the state.
At the Kendallville City Council meeting, which followed Tuesday’s town hall, council members tabled the ordinance’s first reading due to an issue with a public hearing notice.
Before the council can consider it, they need to have it forwarded by the preservation commission, which needs to hold its own public hearing to take comment. There wasn’t enough time to do that before Tuesday’s meeting, so the matter had to be delayed.
A first reading is now scheduled for April 5.
