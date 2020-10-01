INDIANAPOLIS — Four Noble County organizations will receive a piece of $10 million in arts and tourism grants disbursed by the state to aid organizations negatively impacted by COVID-19 this year.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Thursday 479 organizations will receive almost $10 million through the Arts, Cultural and Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) grant program. This initiative is made possible through a partnership between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation and the Indiana Arts Commission, providing operational support to local organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19.
Noble County organizations receiving funds include Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, $26,033.68; Mid-America Windmill Museum, $12,944.28; Noble County Community Fairgrounds, $4,815.86; and Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, $4,815.86.
No LaGrange County organizations were selected to receive funding, making the county one of only about a dozen not funded through this program.
Other area organizations receiving funds included the Auburn Automotive Heritage Museum, $32,600.71 and the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, $26,033.68.
“These organizations help enhance the quality of life here in our great state,” Crouch said. “I am pleased to see the arts and cultural sector, which adds to Indiana’s tourism economy, get this funding.”
“Ensuring the arts and cultural community can survive is what this grant will do for so many organizations across the state,” said Lewis Ricci, IAC’s Executive Director. “This funding can help bridge the gap.”
“The tourism and hospitality industry is one of the leading economic sectors in Indiana, contributing over $37 billion to the state’s gross domestic product,” said Elaine Bedel, IDDC’s Secretary and CEO. “These funds will help the Destination Marketing Organizations lead the recovery of our leisure and travel related economy.”
Award amounts were determined by a formula which included factors for budget size, previous amounts of CARES Act funding received and amount of eligible expenses, resulting in an equitable distribution to organizations in all areas of the state.
Each grantee will be responsible for documenting the use of all distributed funds.
