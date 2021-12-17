KENDALLVILLE — The city is hiring its first Main Street manager and has selected someone who has been intimately involved in downtown revitalization for the last few years — Kristen Johnson.
Johnson, who has been serving as the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce director since June 2019 and as the president of the city's Main Street organization, Experience the Heart of Kendallville, will take on the role as the city's first manager effective Jan. 10.
Over the last year, the chamber's board had been urging Johnson to find ways to separate the two roles. Although the roles of the chamber and Experience the Heart of Kendallville overlap in many ways, the board had been asking for a firmer wall between the two and to keep its director focused on chamber business, which serves its members and a wider reach than just downtown.
Now that separation is going to happen, albeit with Johnson stepping into the new role and leaving the chamber job open for its next leader.
Meanwhile, the city has been advancing toward bringing on a full-time manager for its downtown.
First, Kendallville hired consultant John Bry to serve as a part-time advisor while it lined up commitment and resources to try to fund a more permanent position.
Following the work from the city's $1.57 million streetscape, with upcoming work on the city's $2 million PreservINg Main Street facade grant and with ongoing work on new events and marketing the city's downtown, Kendallville now feels it needs a person fully devoted to managing and promoting its downtown.
“I have truly enjoyed my time at the Chamber and the many relationships I have developed with businesses and community members. I am also extremely excited to be moving into this new role with the city and look forward to the work ahead," Johnson said.
Experience the Heart of Kendallville is the city's accredited Indiana Main Street organization, a designation that requires annual maintenance to maintain and opens the door to certain grant opportunities the city would otherwise be ineligible for.
That includes the recent $2 million grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs for preservation work within the downtown over the next two years. Kendallville was eligible for that grant because of its historic register designation as well as Main Street designation, and was one of about 25 communities to apply, then was selected as one of five finalist and eventually named one of two grant winners for this new pilot program in the state.
One requirement of that new grant is that the city's Main Street organization also become nationally accredited and one of the criteria for national accreditation is having a full-time Main Street manager on staff.
Experience the Heart of Kendallville has been operating with little financial resources over the past few years, with a small budget generated primarily for local events put on in the downtown.
Because of that, the money being used to fund the Main Street manager position is coming primarily from city tax dollars.
Both the City of Kendallville and the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission provided funds to support the position, with both contributing $20,000 annually to fund the manager's salary.
Johnson was serving as president of the redevelopment commission at the time it approved the $20,000 in annual funding through 2025, but abstained from the vote due the conflict of interest with her also serving as the head of Experience the Heart of Kendallville which was the primary beneficiary of the RDC's commitment.
The rest of the funding is coming from PreservINg Main Street grant itself, as Experience the Heart of Kendallville is required to raise $200,000 — 10% of the total grant — over the next two years, half of which will be placed in the organization’s general fund for capacity building. The other half will be held in a non-permanent fund at the Community Foundation of Noble County.
Tara Streb, along with several other members of Experience the Heart of Kendallville’s executive board, were very involved in the process of defining the new Main Street manager position, as well as with the hiring process.
Streb also serves on the redevelopment commission but had also abstained on the RDC's vote to contribute $20,000 annually toward the manager's salary due to her involvement on Experience the Heart of Kendallville's board.
"Kristen brings years of experience working with the downtown and has been an integral part of the growth of our Main Street organization, Experience the Heart of Kendallville," Streb said. "Her knowledge of downtown economic development, historic preservation, and promotion, along with the relationships she's built within the community are what I believe makes Kristen the perfect candidate for this position. I'm excited to have her in this key role as Kendallville's Main Street manager."
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe also hailed the hiring of the first Main Street manager and the selection of Johnson, who has worked closely with the mayor for years in a variety of roles, including as longtime advisor to the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council in the city.
“How excited we are to welcome the new director. I know she has a passion for our Main Street and will serve us all well! I am anxious to see progression under her leadership!” Handshoe said.
The city has recently formed a new historic preservation that, once the new board organizes, will set up a local historic district designation for the downtown. That move will introduce development guidelines and protections for the downtown, as the preservation commission will be tasked with reviewing any building changes for historical appropriateness.
The commission will also have say over any new development or demolition that might take place in downtown.
Much of the revitalization work in downtown Kendallville has been funded via the city's tax increment financing district (TIF) dollars, but the city's Downtown TIF district is set to sunset in 2025.
Although that end date on the Downtown TIF isn't going to wipe out the source of tax funding for development projects — about two-thirds of the city's TIF dollars are captured from the Eastside TIF that covers Walmart and other commercial properties in that area — the sunset will reduce the amount of TIF money being captured by about $111,000 per year at that time.
The city could re-establish its downtown TIF at that time — it hasn't been decided yet whether Kendallville will do that or not — but doing so would reset the base values for the downtown so it would take several years for the downtown to begin generating significant tax dollars again to be captured for projects.
Redevelopment commission members had opted to make the Main Street manager funding through 2025 with a promise to review that commitment when its Downtown TIF expires to see if the support is still needed and discuss whether that board wanted to continue providing the downtown support.
Kendallville will still be able to use its TIF dollars generated elsewhere in the downtown, so while the Downtown TIF sunset will led to a reduction in annual revenue, the city would still have upward of $375,000 in funding to apply to projects.
