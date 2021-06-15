KENDALLVILLE — Younger Scouts from five northeast Indiana counties gathered at Bixler Lake Campground Monday and today to hone their skills at the District Scout Summer Camp.
Pokagon District chairman Jim Stout said Monday that 32 campers in kindergarten through fifth grade came from Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben and northern Allen counties to enjoy nature, practice their skills and learn knowledge that will help them advance in the Scouting program.
Lions Pavilion was full of Scouts pounding nails with hammers to build their rubber-band Revolutionary War cannons from wood. The Scouts are learning flag etiquette at this camp, holding a flag retirement ceremony during Monday’s lunch. Scouts got to see examples of all the versions of the American flag used over the years, learning the rules of handling Old Glory and how to properly fold it. Each den will also create its own flag during the camp.
Camp director Tiffany Parker of Albion said the summer camp is a day camp, with no overnight stay. She developed the rotation schedule for the education stations, which includes archery, BB gun target shooting, wrist rockets (once called slingshots) and an obstacle course. Scouts will also hike the Nature Trail and pick up trash along the way for a community service project.
Scouts are also working on their skills to achieve the next rank. They are learning about tools, First Aid and the flag etiquette that will help them earn merit badges in the future.
Recreation includes a Ga-Ga ball arena, a ground game similar to the old-fashioned face-smashing Dodgeball. Scouts must push the ball with their hands, but keep it on the ground. Players are out if the ball strikes their lower legs.
Parker said the Scouts are learning during the station rotations and still having a great time. Even Betsy Ross, the maker of the first American flag, made an appearance Monday.
“It’s fun. The kids love it,” she said.
Stout said the best part of camp is bring Scouts from different communities together.
“They’re all pretty good buddies since 8:30 a.m. today,” he said.
The summer camp finishes today, but Stout said camps for older Scouts begin next week at Camp Little Turtle.
near Pleasant Lake.
