LAGRANGE — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which suits Janet Seman just fine.
Seman and her husband, Bob, oversee the Christmas Bureau at the LaGrange Clothes and Food Basket, and this time of year, they’ve gone full Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The Christmas Bureau is a seasonal shop set up inside the Clothes and Food Basket building on Railroad Street in LaGrange. Its mission is to make sure no LaGrange County child goes without a Christmas present this holiday season.
Janet admitted she thinks about Christmas all year long. She and Bob tend to the toys donated to Clothes and Food Basket. She cleans them, sorts them, and makes any needed repairs before she carefully places them in boxes of like toys, ready for the holiday season.
A shopper, a single mother of four who asked that her name not be used, said the Christmas Bureau allows her to ensure her children have a nice Christmas.
“This place is awesome,” she said as she picked out a doll. “A lot of places don’t offer things like this. You worry as it gets closer to Christmas because there’s not much in extra funds at home, so this helps a lot.”
Low-income families with limited resources qualify for help at the Clothing and Food Basket. Guests of the Christmas Bureau must first call the organization and set up an appointment. Currently, the Christmas Bureau is booked through the end of the week.
Bob Seman shares his love for the season with his Christmas hat. He and his wife escort guests through the bureau, talking about each person’s needs and trying to match those needs with several toys from the shelves.
The first week the bureau was open this holiday season, it served more than 120 people. Clothes and Food Basket spokesperson Carol Meeks said she expects the LaGrange County organization to help about 350 local families have a brighter Christmas, about the same number of families it helped last year.
“That number is maybe a little smaller than last year, but not really enough to notice,” she said.
Meeks said LaGrange County residents have been generous to the Clothes and Food Basket, but even those with years of experience working at the organization can only guess what people will want each year.
“Each year, the demands change,” Meeks added. “We do, however, have a lot of things to give away.”
About 30 volunteers will work each day, sorting out donations and staffing the floor where the organization has racks of gently used clothing. In another part of the building, volunteers pack groceries for those who come through the Clothes and Food Basket’s front door.
This time of year, it’s a very busy place.
“I just wish people would come down here and see all that goes on,” Meeks added.
Usually, only open two days a week, the Clothes and Food Basket is now open four days a week leading up to Christmas. It opens at 9 a.m., Monday through Thursday, and stays open each day until 3 p.m.
It closes for the holidays on Dec. 19 and reopens again on Jan. 6.
