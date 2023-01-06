LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce is preparing to once again host its annual Member Showcase this Thursday. The showcase is a tradeshow-style event that all members a chance to display their products, services, initiatives, and events.
This annual event boasts members within all industries, including banking, government, non-profit work, mental health, education, retail, food and beverage, and more.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for community members to learn about the services and products offered right here in LaGrange County,” said Sara Patrick, the chamber’s executive director. “Not only will our members be showcasing their companies and missions, but they’ll also be giving local residents a chance to be in the know about resources, initiatives, and more.”
The chamber’s Member Showcase precedes the annual meeting and luncheon, which will host keynote speaker Chris Scheeren, partner of Blue Barn Berry Farm and president of Empowering Voices, Inc. The event will also be used to announce the winner of the 2023 LaGrange County Chamber Excellence Awards.
The public is invited to attend the member showcase at no cost. The event will be hosted at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, 760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. for the Showcase. The luncheon begins at noon.
To register for the entire event, phone the chamber office at 463-2443, or visit the chamber website at www.lagrangechamber.org.
The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to foster hometown culture, as well as drive the exponential success of its members. Founded in 1956, the chamber was organized to advance the commercial, industrial, civic and general interests of LaGrange County.
