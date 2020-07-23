KENDALLVILLE — A collaborative effort between The Freedom Academy, United Way, Impact Institute and The Community Learning Center is bringing a construction trades class to Noble County beginning Aug. 17.
The program is aimed to train applicants to be prepared and confident for a career in construction trades. Indiana is projected to have over 140,000 construction job openings by the year 2026.
The program utilizes the National Center for Construction Education and Research’s (NCCER) core curriculum. It includes 80 hours of coursework that’s a combination of classroom learning and onsite performance verifications.
Applicants who successfully complete the program will receive the NCCER Core Credential and OSHA 10 certification. The core credential includes training in basic safety, construction math, hand and power tools, construction drawings, basic rigging and communication skills.
Students will gain a general overview of all aspects of construction and will be connected to the employers and training centers that will provide them with a pathway to a career in construction.
The course at the CLC in Kendallville will begin Aug. 17 and run through October. Classes will meet from 5-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesdays. To register for the class visit bytraining.arlo.co/w/courses/19-by-construction-training-kendallville/613.
