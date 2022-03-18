AVILLA — Residents around the town of Avilla won’t have to pay to register their utility terrain vehicles for at least the next 60 days.
Avilla’s town council held conversations at Wednesday night’s meeting about creating a registration fee for people to be permitted to ride their UTVs around town.
The ordinance that the council has been discussing since the fall of 2021 was passed in December and went into effect in late January. The ordinance only charged a registration fee for golf carts, but not UTVs. The registration fee for golf carts is $35 and has to be renewed annually.
People who want to ride their golf cart, UTV or ATV around town have to register their vehicle through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. They can obtain their permit at Avilla’s town hall.
Town Marshall Glen Wills said the police department should have copies of each person’s permit and create individual files for each permit.
“We will also have a copy of their insurance, driver’s license and registration number,” he said at the meeting.
He discussed with council members about charging registration fees for people wanting to ride their UTVs on the streets and that they should add a penalty for people who don’t register their UTVs.
He preferred that people who don’t register their vehicles within five business days, they should be fined $500. If they still continue to not register then people could be charged with an infraction.
“If we make the rules stiff enough, then people will be more likely to follow it,” he said.
The council believes that the registration fee for UTVs should be the same as golf carts which is $35.
Council members were in agreement on the rule and gave approval. The new law will be in effect in 60 days.
In other business, Town Manager Tena Woenker represented Restore Avilla about helping them with ongoing expanses like maintaining its website.
She said the office of community and rural affairs is encouraging local governments to support main street programs financially and proposed to the town about paying its director and having them work full-time.
Council members Paul Shepherd and Bill Krock were voted in to join the plan commission. Shepherd is already on the commission while Krock joins taking Puckett’s place on it.
A resolution was passed on how the town plans to use its remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Woenker said they have narrowed it down to two places, one replacing the water line on Ley Street and make upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
The council voted 2-1 to pass the town government’s revised employee handbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.