LAGRANGE — Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School will host a “Kickoff to 2019” on Saturday, Aug. 10, starting at 5 p.m. This event is aimed to show its students “all the great extracurricular activities available for students in grades 7-12” said Jason Schackow, one of the school’s two assistant principals.
The school will set up information booths near the tennis courts detailing the who, what, when, and why of all of Lakeland’s clubs and available activities. There also will be sign up sheets available for students who wish to get involved. Food will be available and time has been set aside to allow students to socialize with friends and peers.
At 6 p.m., the school is hosting a pep session of sorts on the football field, welcoming back members of the various clubs and athletes. Lakeland’s cheerleaders will then lead the crowd through several school cheers.
The Kickoff to 2019 will conclude with a “Pelt the Principals” event as all three Jr./Sr. high school principals — Robert Albaugh, Schackow, and Chelsea Superczynski — will run along the field’s track while students launch water balloons at them.
After the Kickoff to 2019, families and their students are encouraged to stick around and watch the annual varsity football team’s Red/Blue scrimmage.
For more information, contact Schackow at jschackow@lakelandlakers.net
