LAGRANGE — It looks like the town of LaGrange will set up at least one temporary pickleball court at the town park property this spring.
Board member Carolyn Glick, who oversees the park department, said at Monday night’s regular town board meeting that a large concrete pad not far from the pavilion on the west of the skate park could be converted into a new temporary pickleball court while the town board members continue to search for just the right spot to locate a couple of new pickleball courts. The concrete pad was once part of the shuffleboard court at the park.
The town received a donation of $1,500 from Focus LaGrange, a local not-for-profit organization, to be used to help build a pickleball court at the park. Board members opted to save those funds to help build new pickleball courts when the time comes, and to instead use park funds to pay for a pickleball net and striping needed to create a new temporary court.
“The board believes there is enough concrete there to build a court. We’ll see how well a pickleball court grabs people’s attention,” said Mark Eagleson, the LaGrange town manager.
In other matters, the town is looking to its attorney as it struggles to force the owner of a long-abandoned motel on LaGrange’s north side to either clean up or remove the decaying structures.
The former Econo Motel has been vacant for more than a decade, and Eagleson said the property is now a hazard. In addition, Eagleson said LaGrange police officers told him the property is a constant source of break-ins, and that police routinely find used drug paraphernalia on the property.
Board members will now ask the attorney to start the paperwork needed to force the property’s owner to either clean up the property or face fines for violating the town’s public nuisance ordinance.
The board also announced it’s exploring a proposal to start a town-wide trash pick-up service. Eagleson called those talks preliminary.
Eagleson said having a town-wide trash service could help lower the costs of trash service, and eliminate having different large trash trucks rolling through town throughout the week.
The board also indicated it will reach out to the trustees for Clay and Bloomfield township to start discussions to ask the township to assume a larger share of the operating costs of the fire department.
LaGrange Town Board President Ray Hoover said the board would like to see the townships split those costs with LaGrange. Eagleson said each township currently contributes about $15,000 annually toward the cost of operating a fire department, but that doesn’t do much to cover the costs of gasoline, insurance, and pay for firefighters.
