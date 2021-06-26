Several booked into
LaGrange County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Monday, June 14, through Thursday, June 24, according to jail records.
Marcy Hart, 39, of the 5800 block of East C.R. 850N, Kendallville, was arrested Monday, June 14, by LaGrange County police on a warrant.
Stacy Atsapanthong, 34, of the 900 block of Chella Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Monday, June 14, by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Garret Whitmore, 25, of the 2800 block of South Centerville Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Monday, June 14, by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating without a license and receiving stolen auto.
James Mudrack, 62, of the 300 block of Parz Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Monday, June 14, by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Quintin Castetter, 29, of Rome City, was arrested Tuesday, June 15, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a legend drug. Castetter posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Demitri Davenport, 26, of the 6700 block of Excaliber Place, Cromwell, was arrested Tuesday, June 15, by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
Justin Bowen, 32, of the 11200 block of West C.R. 800N, Shipshewana, was arrested Tuesday, June 15, by LaGrange County police on warrants charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and domestic battery.
Daniel Portmess, 42, of the 300 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested Tuesday, June 15, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
Matthew Cutright, 47, of the 4700 block of North S.R. 9, Howe, was arrested Tuesday, June 15, by LaGrange County police on a charge of battery.
Desiree Wolf, 43, of the 47600 block of C.R. 400E, Wolcottville, was arrested Wednesday, June 16, by LaGrange County police on charges of auto theft and possession of marijuana.
Joshua Wilson, 36, of the 300 block of Golden Drive, Topeka, was arrested Thursday, June 17, by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
Jevon St. Louis, 38, of the 200 block of East Garfield, Coldwater, Michigan, was booked Thursday, June 17, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of marijuana.
Michael Middlebrooks, 24, homeless, was arrested Friday by LaGrange town police on charges of operating while never licenses and residential entry.
Jeffrey Christlieb, 45, of the 400 block of North Poplar Street, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Christlieb posted bond and was released Saturday.
Jason Ragsdale, 38, of the 4300 block of North State Street, Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday by Shipshewana police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court.
William Gilger, 28, of the 8500 block of East C.R. 600N, Howe, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tyler Wilkinson, 19, of the 4900 block of East C.R. 189S, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of minor in possession.
Michael Wilkinson, 40, of the 4900 block of East C.R. 189S, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
William Neidler, 35, of the 7700 block of Patten Trac Road, Sandusky, Ohio, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities in Elkhart County.
Philip Letfy, 47, no address provided, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Mitchell Troyer, 31, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a drug court violation.
Robert Porter, 34, of Goshen, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of stolen property.
Christopher Saboski, 47, of the 300 block of Lovette Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to report.
Sterling Bastin, 55, of the 100 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Michael Schwartz, 27, of the 5500 block of North C.R. 675W, Shipshewana, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
Bilal Dedic, 19, of the 3100 block of Redford Drive, South Bend, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and possession of a handgun without a license. Dedic posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Madison Baldwin, 33, of the 56500 bock of Shore Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging two counts of nonsupport of a dependent.
David Talarico, 19, of the 300 block of West Parsons Street, Hudson, was arrested Thursday by Wolcottville police on charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
Paul Findley, 39, of the 00 block of Red Delicious Lane, Amherst, Ohio, was arrested Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of dealing in cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Stacey Bodden, 45, of the 700 block of Steamboat, Spring, Colorado, was arrested Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of dealing in cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a legend drug.
Victor Pinon, 18, of the 2400 block of End State Road, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
