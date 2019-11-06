ROME CITY — Before wrapping up Monday night’s Rome City Town Council meeting the council approved the construction of a Gnome Home at the town hall.
The Gnome Home is one of several Gnome Homes, Fairy Doors and Troll Holes, that will be popping up around the town before Nov. 15.
The project sponsored by the Rome City Chamber of Commerce will be part of the Lakeside Holidays event Nov. 15-16.
Roberta Stone, chamber president, said the idea will piggyback on Kendallville’s Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival which was held in May.
“We thought this was an opportune time, because of the newly opened trail system,” Stone said.
A ribbon cutting will be held for the project at town hall before the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree on Nov. 15. The project encourages families and individuals to get out and walk around the town while discovering each of the habitats.
Once a Fairy Door, Gnome Hole or Troll House is discovered residents can scan the QR codes with their phones to reveal a story about each habitat.
Stone said the project is used to promote exercise and literacy for children.
Once the habitats are installed they will stay up to be enjoyed all year.
Stone said there are several events going on Saturday, Nov. 16 during the Lakeside Holidays.
The Friday, Nov. 15 tree lighting will also include caroling and hot cocoa and cookies.
Saturday morning will begin with breakfast at the American Legion at 8 a.m. There will be craft shows at Orange Township Fire Department, Rome City United Methodist Church and West Lakes Association. The library will be hosting Santa Claus and other children's activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. An artisan market will be held at Sylvan Cellars.
