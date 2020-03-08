Website: dekalboutdoortheater.org
Mission: “Our organizational mission is to stimulate a passion for cultural, educational and entertainment activities. We encourage DeKalb County citizens to become aware of and utilize available, affordable, and accessible opportunities in the county for the arts, culture, and family entertainment. We recognize the need to develop an organization that is financially viable and financially self-sustaining.”
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater opened for its first season in 2009, offering a schedule of Friday night performances free to the public. Performances include a balance of musical genres and theatrical productions. Audiences bring lawn chairs and blankets for lawn seating. Donations are accepted at each.
The complete schedule of the summer’s performances will be on the theater’s website soon.
The theater’s location, in the flood plain near downtown Auburn, makes significant use of land that would otherwise be unused on property owned by the City of Auburn and DeKalb County Fair Association.
The flood-proof stage is designed to accommodate large or small performance groups and has lighting, sound systems, seating, dressing areas and restrooms.
An independent board of a diverse group of individuals interested in the arts operates the theater each summer. Ongoing operation funding comes from a variety of donors and event sponsors.
