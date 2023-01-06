Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Amy J. Bolen, 48, of the 1300 block of South Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bolen was held without bond.
Rodney E. Bolin, 54, of the 600 block of West South Street, Albion, was booked at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Keion M. Colman, 22, of the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Colman was released on his own recognizance.
Robert W. Cooper, 58, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 800N, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:02 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of methamphetamine. Cooper was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael S. Holliday, 40, of the 7700 block of South S.R. 3, South Milford, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Paul B. Huston III, 42, of the 600 block of Mott Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Huston posted $2,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
Megan L. Krueckeberg, 37, of the 2100 block of West Fox Lake Road, Angola, was arrested at 4:11 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants charging Level 6 felonies; and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Krueckeberg was held without bond.
Jeremiah J. Price, 44, of the 2400 block of West Clinton Street, Goshen, was booked at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Antonio D. Rodriguez, 27, of the 00 block of Winchester Trail, Goshen, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of resisting law enforcement-vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor. Rodriguez was held without bond.
Jason M. Stoneburner, 41, of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was booked at 3:32 p.m. to serve a sentence relating to a violation of drug court, a Level 6 felony.
