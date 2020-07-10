KENDALLVILLE — The forecast for Noble County regaining jobs is bright, but not perfect yet.
In a forum hosted by Noble New Way, an organization that focuses on asset-based community development, the group focused on jobs — namely, how Noble County can alleviate the worker shortage it had pre-pandemic.
Rick Farrant at Northeast Indiana Works, which operates WorkOne employment centers in the region, said that, statistically, Noble County is already rebounding from job loss due to COVID-19.
“We’ve certainly been through a rough stretch here in Noble County and in northeast Indiana,” Farrant said.
At one point during the pandemic, Noble County had the fourth-highest unemployment rate out of all the counties in the state, and northeast Indiana as a whole ranked No. 2 in initial unemployment filings out of the state’s 12 economic growth regions, second only to Indianapolis.
Farrant said that wasn’t a shock, though, since the region’s manufacturing-heavy workforce was affected just like other manufacturing across the country.
Now, those unemployment numbers have recuperated somewhat, with Noble County seeing 146 unemployment claims filed the week of June 20, down from 2,328 filed the week ending on March 28.
Now, the challenge is to come back stronger with jobs than Noble County had gone into the pandemic.
“It is quite possible, I think, that we’re returning to a situation where we have a worker shortage again,” Farrant said. “That was how we entered the pandemic.“
That’s where Noble New Way can come in handy.
“(Noble New Way) is not a jobs program,” Farrant said. “However, it can lead to jobs.”
Lori Gagen, Noble County Economic Development Corporation’s marketing director, said in the forum that Noble New Way focuses on assets and talents community members have, rather than revictimizing them and focusing on a neighborhood’s deficits.
The group does this in three ways: identifying what people can do for themselves, what they may need help with and what they can’t do by themselves.
Noble County EDC Executive Director Gary Gatman gave an example of this. Years ago, a local wire harness factory shut down, and two former employees, recognizing their skills for manufacturing, decided to make their own out of a garage.
Now, they have grown that business into a 12,000 square foot operation, Gatman said.
Farrant also shared a tale of how finding community talent could translate into job growth. In Indianapolis, a church sent “rovers” out to get to know its neighbors.
One woman they met was an excellent cook, but wasn’t using her talent outside the home. The church invited her to cook for an event. She the founded her own catering company.
