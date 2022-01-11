Unless you're in Wolcottville, your tax rate is dropping this year in a big way this year, topping 10% in certain parts of the county.
That doesn't necessarily mean that your tax bill will end up being smaller, but tax rates plunged in 2022, primarily because property values in Noble County are shooting up at breakneck rates.
In Noble County's 22 taxing districts, 21 of them are seeing decreases in their rates this year. The lone exception is for people who live in Wolcottville on the Noble County side, where the rate jumped nearly 10% after four consecutive years of decline.
For everyone else, tax rates were down just over 3% in Kendallville's districts and 6.5% or greater everywhere else, including seven tax districts that have more than a 10% decrease in their rate in 2022.
Tax rates are determined by dividing the total levy — the amount of taxes governments need to raise to provide their services — for all of the overlapping units such as cities/towns, county, school, library and township and then dividing that amount by the total value of all the property within that district.
For example, if local governments in the tax district need $1 million in taxes to operate and the total value of property in the district is $100 million, the tax rate would be 1%.
Tax rates therefore change year to year depending on the shifting balances of spending and property values. Tax rates go up if increases in the levy outpace growth in assessed values, while they go down if property values increase at a faster rate then government spending.
And in 2022, the major decreases in tax rates being seen in Noble County are driven primarily by huge gains in property values over the last year.
Noble County's total assessed value increased 11.1% in 2022 compared to 2021. That big jump came after property values were up 6.93% in 2021 compared to 2020, so the increase nearly double year over year.
Historically, assessed values typically grow around 3% year plus or minus depending on market forces, so the recent spikes in property values are far outside the norm.
"QUOTES FROM BEN CASTLE."
The sharp increases in property values are great for pushing down tax rates, but individual taxpayers may find that the effect on the annual bills showing up in their mailbox may be more mixed.
While tax rates are determined by the levy divided by the assessed value, your tax bill due in May and November is determined by the value of your property times that tax rate.
In situations where your home or land value increased sharply from the previous year, your bill may end up being bigger even though the rate was down.
For example, if you paid 2% taxes on your $100,000 home in 2021, your bill was $2,000. But if your rate decreased to 1.8% this year but your home value increased to $115,000, your bill would now be $2,070.
So, in that sense, sharp rises in property values can be a double-edged sword for individual taxpayers.
"QUOTE FROM CASTLE ON THIS"
Although the impact on your individual tax bill may vary, the bottom line is rates plunged across the area.
The Noble Township district saw the biggest overall drop — 14.21% — while Sparta Township was down 13.16%, Elkhart Township dropped 10.97% and Albion, Perry, Washington and York townships all saw decreases just over 10%.
Kendallville taxpayers had the smallest drop in tax rates — 3.32% for those in Allen Township, 3.26% on the Wayne Township side — because Kendallville city government was the only individual unit that had a slightly bigger tax rate in 2022 than 2021.
The city's tax rate bumped up slightly to 1.2276% from 1.2166%, because Kendallville was one community that didn't see a huge change in its overall property values.
The city's overall assessed value increased to $443 million, up 3.37% year over year, but Kendallville's levy was up by a slightly larger percentage at 4.3%.
That led to a less than 1% overall rise in the city's tax rate, but Kendallville taxpayers were covered elsewhere by drops in rates from the county, East Noble School Corp., the townships and Kendallville Public Library.
As for other municipal governments, Rome City's tax rate fell by almost 13%, Avilla was down 8.67%, Ligonier and Albion dropped about 5.5% and Cromwell was down 3%, although that smallest town still has Noble County's highest individual tax rate.
Most county taxpayers benefited from big drops in their school rates, with West Noble falling 11.68% and Central Noble dropping 10.92%. East Noble had a more modest decrease although still sizable at 5.48% year over year.
